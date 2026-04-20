Opinion Best time for artists who seek to reclaim their music rights is now Recent legal rulings on termination rights expand opportunities for musicians and songwriters. Isaac Hayes III (right) and his attorney address reporters outside a federal courthouse in Atlanta in 2024 after the Hayes estate sued President Donald Trump over using the song “Hold On, I’m Comin’" 134 times without permission during the 2024 presidential campaign. (Kate Brumback/AP 2024)

By Liz Garner – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 44 minutes ago Share

Throughout the past year, a spotlight was shone onto the crucial topic of termination rights, a provision in copyright law allowing artists to reclaim control of their recordings and compositions from labels and publishers. In January 2025, a federal judge ruled that American copyright termination rules apply not just stateside but across the globe. Then, Salt-N-Pepa sued Universal Music Group, claiming the label refused to return their recordings.

Recently, the U.S. Court of Appeals issued a landmark decision upholding the earlier ruling that songwriters can reclaim global copyrights under U.S. law. Billboard named termination rights one of the biggest music industry stories of 2025, and it looks to be even bigger in 2026. Why Isaac Hayes’ estate was able to sue Trump Liz Garner, an Atlanta native, is the founder of Garner Group Music. (Courtesy) Over the past decade, I’ve helped many artists put the proper strategy in place to fully benefit from terminating their rights. Among them is Atlanta-based producer and entrepreneur Isaac Hayes III, son of late singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes. Under his guidance, the Hayes estate terminated his father’s publishing, including for his hit “Hold On, I’m Comin’.” Because that process was started as early as legally allowed (more later on how that’s calculated), we were able to remove the song from the Performing Rights Organization’s list of politically usable tracks and sue President Donald Trump when he used the song 134 times without permission. That case, which recently reached a mutual resolution, is one extreme example where termination rights come into play. But for any artist, reclaiming their rights as soon as legally possible is hugely beneficial. Over the past decade, I’ve helped many artists put the proper strategy in place to fully benefit from terminating their rights. Among them is Atlanta-based producer and entrepreneur Isaac Hayes III, son of late singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes. Under his guidance, the Hayes estate terminated his father’s publishing, including for his hit “Hold On, I’m Comin’.” Because that process was started as early as legally allowed (more later on how that’s calculated), we were able to remove the song from the Performing Rights Organization’s list of politically usable tracks and sue President Donald Trump when he used the song 134 times without permission. That case, which recently reached a mutual resolution, is one extreme example where termination rights come into play. But for any artist, reclaiming their rights as soon as legally possible is hugely beneficial. Termination rights return control of an artist’s legacy directly to them or, if they have passed, to those who actually knew them and can make decisions based on what they stood for. After an artist has passed, termination rights provide their family opportunities to build generational wealth through sync licensing, brand deals, documentaries, book deals and more.

This is especially important for Black artists, who have long been robbed of the ability to pass money down to their ancestors through predatory deals.

“Hold On, I’m Comin’” brings in millions of dollars each year, and the Hayes family can now receive that income, build on it and keep it in the family going forward. Musician Isaac Hayes — pictured at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony March 2002 — died in 2008. (AP 2002) This is how the termination process works So, what do you need in order to terminate? First, timing is everything. For songs written and recorded prior to 1978, you can start the process after 56 years have passed, and you have five years from that date to do it. You can also give notice that you intend to terminate 10 years before that statute is up. For songs written and recorded after 1978, you can terminate after 35 years, with the same option to notify 10 years in advance. Right now, artists can begin terminating songs recorded from 1988-2001.

After reviewing the timeline, artists must carefully examine their contract. A judge dismissed the Salt-N-Pepa lawsuit, saying that none of their contracts indicated that they ever owned their masters. From left, Cheryl "Salt" James, Deidra "Spinderella" Roper and Sandra "Pepa" Denton of Salt-N-Pepa — pictured accepting the Hall of Fame award at the NAACP Image Awards in February — claimed in a lawsuit that Universal Music Group refused to return their recordings. The case was dismissed. (Chris Pizzello/AP) While I disagree with this interpretation and am glad the group is appealing, it’s a good reminder for new artists to be vigilant about looking for this language in their contracts and working with a lawyer to remove it before signing any label or publishing deal. If the contracts are in order, next you must provide notice to the U.S. Copyright Office, the publisher and, if you are terminating recordings, the label. Labels tend to litigate — another reason to start the process as early as possible. Many labels argue that recordings are works-for-hire since they are funded by advances. In my opinion, if the artist was given a recoupable advance, that means the label gave the artist a loan, meaning the artist paid for the recordings and owns them.