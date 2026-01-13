Business Top Atlanta CEO: U.S. action in Venezuela ‘massive pivot’ in energy Jeffrey Sprecher, founder and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, said ‘rewiring of Venezuela’ is causing shakeup in energy supplies. Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, speaks to the Rotary Club of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO and founder of Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, weighed in Monday on the U.S. involvement in Venezuela and what it could mean for energy prices. The comments come a little over a week after the U.S. military and law enforcement raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and left dozens of people in the South American country dead.

RELATED Opinion: For Americans confused about Venezuela, don’t worry. It’s complicated. The White House is now trying to woo American oil executives to Venezuela and is framing the effort to “run” the country in economic terms. Trump has seized tankers carrying Venezuelan oil, has said the U.S. is taking over the sales of 30 million to 50 million barrels of previously sanctioned Venezuelan crude and plans to control sales worldwide indefinitely. One of the ways global crude oil is sold is through exchanges. Sprecher launched Intercontinental Exchange in 2000, which now owns a slew of stock and commodity exchanges around the world — including for oil and natural gas — and the 233-year-old New York Stock Exchange. He is also married to Kelly Loeffler, the former Republican Georgia senator who now leads the U.S. Small Business Administration. On Monday, Sprecher, at the Rotary Club of Atlanta, was in a conversation on stage with Raphael Bostic, the outgoing president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Raphael Bostic (right), outgoing president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, interviews Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO and founder of Intercontinental Exchange, during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

RELATED President of Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic announces retirement As one of his opening questions, Bostic asked Sprecher about stressors on energy markets and how to work toward a future that is not in peril, though he did not specifically mention Venezuela.