Atlanta-based parent of NYSE investing up to $2B in prediction market

Intercontinental Exchange, the Atlanta-based parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, is investing up to $2 billion in Polymarket, a prediction platform where users can bet and sell shares on potential outcomes to global events, the companies announced Tuesday.
It’s a match between two companies that on the surface seem wildly different, but are essentially market makers. Polymarket is a disruptive 5-year-old startup where people around the world bet billions of dollars on questions such as when the U.S. government shutdown will end or who will win the Super Bowl. Users can also sell their “yes” or “no” bet, a bit like trading a share in a company.
Polymarket is now considered in some ways a modern-day Nostradamus. The company, along with its rival prediction markets, skyrocketed to prominence after last year’s U.S. presidential election when millions of people bet that Donald Trump would win, resulting in a forecast that was more accurate than some polls. The company is valued at approximately $8 billion.
ICE was launched by Jeffrey Sprecher in 2000 and owns a slew of commodity and stock exchanges around the world, including the 233-year-old NYSE.
But despite these differences, Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket, and Sprecher did have one thing in common: Being “falsely accused of something” and raided by the FBI, Sprecher told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday.
It was that similarity that led him to reach out once Coplan’s legal issues resolved.