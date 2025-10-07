Atlanta-based parent of NYSE investing up to $2B in prediction market

Jeffrey Sprecher is founder, chair and chief executive of Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange. As part of the deal, ICE will become a global distributor of Polymarket’s data to provide customers with “sentiment indicators on topics of market relevance,” the companies said in a statement.

Intercontinental Exchange is investing in Polymarket and will become a global distributor of the company’s event-driven data.

It was that similarity that led him to reach out once Coplan’s legal issues resolved.

But despite these differences, Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket, and Sprecher did have one thing in common: Being “falsely accused of something” and raided by the FBI, Sprecher told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

ICE was launched by Jeffrey Sprecher in 2000 and owns a slew of commodity and stock exchanges around the world, including the 233-year-old NYSE.

Intercontinental Exchange to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket

Polymarket is now considered in some ways a modern-day Nostradamus. The company, along with its rival prediction markets, skyrocketed to prominence after last year’s U.S. presidential election when millions of people bet that Donald Trump would win , resulting in a forecast that was more accurate than some polls. The company is valued at approximately $8 billion.

It’s a match between two companies that on the surface seem wildly different, but are essentially market makers. Polymarket is a disruptive 5-year-old startup where people around the world bet billions of dollars on questions such as when the U.S. government shutdown will end or who will win the Super Bowl. Users can also sell their “yes” or “no” bet, a bit like trading a share in a company.

Intercontinental Exchange, the Atlanta-based parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, is investing up to $2 billion in Polymarket, a prediction platform where users can bet and sell shares on potential outcomes to global events, the companies announced Tuesday .

“We started to talk about the white space of opportunity that existed between our firms and this common experience that we both had,” Sprecher said.

As part of the deal, ICE will become a global distributor of Polymarket's data to provide customers with "sentiment indicators on topics of market relevance," the companies said in their statement.

“Our partnership with ICE marks a major step in bringing prediction markets into the financial mainstream,” Coplan said in the statement. “Together, we’re expanding how individuals and institutions use probabilities to understand and price the future.”