Business Saks Off 5th stores to close across U.S. One Atlanta outlet spared. Luxury retailer Saks Global is shedding stores from its discount chain as part of bankruptcy restructuring. The Saks Off 5th in Buckhead will remain open after the company announced dozens of closures across the United States. (AJC file)

Luxury retail company Saks Global will shutter most of its Saks Off 5th stores as it navigates bankruptcy restructuring. One Atlanta-area location, in Buckhead, will be spared though, according to a list Saks Global released Thursday.

Saks Off 5th is the discount outlet of the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue. Metro Atlanta has three locations, and two of them are on the closure list. The nationwide closures will span more than 50 stores, including the Woodstock location, which is part of The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta along I-575, and the Lawrenceville location, at Sugarloaf Mills mall. Saks Global said 34 stores, including Lawrenceville, are expected to hold closing sales starting Saturday. The retailer said 23 stores, including Woodstock, would close Monday. Saks Global did not announce closing dates for the remaining stores. But the Saks Off 5th store at the Buckhead Station shopping center along Lenox Road will stay open — one of only a dozen locations to remain, according to the list.

Buckhead Station, not far from Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square malls, is a popular spot to shop for deals, with Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, Bloomingdale’s Outlet and T.J. Maxx among its other tenants.

Saks Global is the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier in January amid mounting debt from its late 2024 acquisition of Neiman Marcus. Saks Global said Thursday it will wind down most of its off-price operations, “sharpening its focus on luxury retail and full-price selling across its iconic portfolio.” The company is also shutting down its five remaining Last Call stores, the outlet division of Neiman Marcus, but none of those locations are in Georgia. The store closures come as a gap widens between high and low-income consumers, what economists have dubbed a “K-shaped” economy. Although high-income households continue to spend on luxury goods and experiences, lower-income people are tightening their wallet, especially on discretionary goods.