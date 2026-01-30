Business Georgia’s Gulfstream finds itself in U.S. trade dogfight with Canada Trump threatens tariffs on Canada over certification of Savannah-built jets in widening trade dispute. The G700 (top) and G800 (bottom) perform a fly-over during an event to celebrate the newly certified Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation G700 in Savannah. (Stephen B. Morton/AJC 2024)

Gulfstream, the Savannah-based maker of some of the most exclusive business jets in the world, is accustomed to soaring gracefully above the clouds. But late Thursday, the company found itself in the middle of a political dogfight over trade after President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on and decertify Canadian-made aircraft, accusing the United States’ northern neighbor of not approving certain Gulfstream models.

“Based on the fact that Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets, one of the greatest, most technologically advanced airplanes ever made, we are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified, as it should have been many years ago,” Trump wrote in a social media post. RELATED Gulfstream delivering new G700 jet to customers ‘around the world’ Only the newer Gulfstream 700 and recently introduced 800 are awaiting Canadian certification. The other Gulfstream jets are certified in Canada. “Further, Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process. If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America,” Trump said. Trump’s post on his Truth Social network jolted the aviation world, and widens trade tensions with Canada, a relationship frayed since Trump returned to the White House. Trump singled out Canada’s Bombardier Global Express business jets, which have received U.S. certification. The Global line is a major competitor to Gulfstream as is its Challenger line of smaller business jets.

The New York Times reported unnamed industry officials said U.S. regulators explained that the president’s remarks related only to new aircraft certifications. Trump also has a history of announcing maximalist positions as a negotiating tactic and pushing the bounds of executive authority.

But the breadth of Trump’s post, if taken verbatim, would upend the aviation industry in the U.S. It would apply to thousands of operating aircraft, including medical helicopters, choppers used by governments and certain Airbus and Bombardier jets flown every day by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and its Delta Connection partners. Gulfstream’s product lines of G500 and G600 aircrafts are shown at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 in Savannah. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The Federal Aviation Administration, which certifies aircraft for airworthiness, directed comment to the White House. The White House and Gulfstream did not immediately offer comment. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has also sought comment from the Canadian consulate in Atlanta. Delta said it is still flying its Bombardier CRJ regional jets, but declined further comment. Its Bombardier CRJ fleet includes CRJ-900s, CRJ-700s and CRJ-550s operating as Delta Connection by subsidiary Endeavor Air and regional carrier partner SkyWest Airlines.

RELATED PHOTOS: Gulfstream celebrates G700 certification In a statement on its website, Montreal-based Bombardier said it is in contact with the Canadian government and noted its expanding presence in the U.S., with more than 3,000 employees stateside and a recent expansion planned in Indiana. “Our aircraft, facilities and technicians are fully certified to FAA standards and renowned around the world,” the company said. “Thousands of private and civilian jets built in Canada fly in the U.S. every day. We hope this is quickly resolved to avoid a significant impact to air traffic and the flying public,” the company said in the statement. Civilian aircraft and related parts were Georgia’s top export to the globe in 2024, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, totaling more than $12.6 billion, largely because of Gulfstream. Exterior of Gulfstream’s manufacture facility at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 in Savannah. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Gulfstream has a huge presence along Georgia’s coast, employing more than 13,000 in the Savannah area, according to the 2026 Savannah Economic Trends report. That includes a sprawling campus at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Bert Brantley, CEO of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, declined to comment about geopolitics, but praised Gulfstream as a corporate citizen and for its impact on Savannah. “I could use every word for ‘big’ in the thesaurus and still not adequately capture Gulfstream’s lasting impact on our region,” he said. “It’s our biggest employer, with positions ranging from research and development to manufacturing to the executive suite, all from right here in Savannah.” Tariffs are taxes on imports. They are often used to protect domestic industries from competitors and are typically paid by the entity importing the product. If Trump follows through, such tariffs would likely raise the price of Canadian-made aircraft. Aircraft certifications are governed by the Federal Aviation Administration through established processes as a key part of its safety mission. Trump’s move poses questions about the use of his authority to override safety regulatory actions as a negotiating tactic in a trade dispute.

Economic retaliation by Canada, if there isn’t de-escalation, also could crimp an important market for U.S. sellers, including Gulfstream. Much like automaking, aerospace has long been an area of economic cooperation between the U.S. and Canada. Tensions between Canada and the U.S. have been high since Trump’s return to office. Trump has levied or threatened tariffs against Canada repeatedly in his second term and flippantly discussed making Canada the nation’s 51st state. Canada has responded by seeking trade deals with other nations, including China, which has further angered Trump. Last week, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called out abuse by “great powers,” pointedly the U.S.

“Over the past two decades, a series of crises in finance, health, energy and geopolitics have laid bare the risks of extreme global integration,” he said. “But more recently, great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons, tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited.” Nations often work together and have reciprocal agreements on aircraft certification, though Canadian officials asserted some discretion after questions were raised by the U.S. certification process for the Boeing 737 MAX. Canadian regulator Transport Canada has certified the Gulfstream 500 and 600 jets. FAA certification of the Gulfstream 700 had been expected in 2022 but was delayed until 2024 after the regulator enacted new standards following two overseas crashes of Boeing 737 MAX planes. The Gulfstream 800 only received its FAA certification last year. RELATED ‘The sky’s the limit’: How high can Atlanta’s aerospace industry soar? Gulfstream is a subsidiary of defense and aerospace giant General Dynamics. General Dynamics’ aerospace division reported $13.1 billion in sales in 2025, with aircraft revenue up 17% from the prior year, riding 21% growth in aircraft sales driven by the G700 and G800. The company said it also enjoyed an annual record for new aircraft orders.