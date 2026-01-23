Business After $8.6B merger, Atlanta banking firm to accelerate hiring in 2026 Pinnacle Financial Partners, which has its holding company based in Atlanta, looks to hire up to 250 bankers this year. Kevin Blair is now the CEO of Pinnacle Financial Partners after having been CEO of Synovus Financial. The combined banks, operating under the Pinnacle name, plan to hire in 2026. Photo taken at the Synovus headquarters in Columbus on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

Fresh off a $8.6 billion merger, what’s become one of the country’s largest regional banks says it will ramp up hiring as it looks to take market share across the Southeast. Pinnacle Financial Partners, the Nashville bank that combined with Columbus-based Synovus Financial early this month, plans to hire up to 250 bankers this year — a jump from 2025 when the two banks combined hired 217.

Hiring is expected to accelerate into next year, with the goal of adding up to 275 bankers in 2027, Kevin Blair, the former Synovus CEO who is now the chief executive of the merged bank, said Thursday on an earnings call. “We’ll hire across the nine-state footprint,” Blair said on the call, with a strategy focused on recruiting talent from other banks. “We’re not hiring headhunters,” Blair said. “We’re not taking applications on LinkedIn. It’s identifying who the best bankers are in each market and continuing to call on those bankers and really emboldening ourselves and showing why this is the best platform for them.” RELATED The biggest bank based in Georgia has completed an $8.6B merger It’s not clear yet how many jobs could come to Atlanta or Columbus — where Synovus was founded more than a century ago and today is one of the city’s largest private employers with about 1,200 workers. Executives have said the merged bank will not ignore its hometown.

A Synovus spokesperson said they could not break down new jobs by geographies.

The banks will consolidate their systems this year, a process expected to be complete in March 2027. The headquarters of the combined bank will be in Nashville, while a holding company will have a home base in Atlanta. The holding company operates more than 400 locations across nine states, employing more than 8,000 workers. The hiring efforts come despite a shaky economy. For example, many companies have dealt with rising costs because of new tariff policies, which “still play a risk factor for our clients,” Blair said. The labor market cooled last year in response to the uncertainty. Georgia added 16,300 jobs over the 12 months to November 2025, the most recent data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That could lend 2025 to be the worst year for hiring in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, per the available data — a trend echoed nationwide.