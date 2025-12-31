Business Former RaceTrac CEO Carl Bolch Jr. dies at 82 Over five decades of leadership, Bolch immensely grew the footprint of the company founded by his father. RaceTrac called Carl Bolch Jr. “the visionary leader who laid the long-term foundation of RaceTrac as a convenience store leader.” (Courtesy of RaceTrac)

Carl Bolch Jr., former CEO and chairman emeritus of Atlanta-based RaceTrac, died last week at the age of 82. In a news release Tuesday, the company called him “the visionary leader who laid the long-term foundation of RaceTrac as a convenience store leader.”

It’s now one of the largest private companies in Georgia and the 22nd-largest in the United States, according to Forbes. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 people Bolch grew a company, which was founded in Missouri by his father, Carl Bolch Sr., in 1934, from 100 stores to more than 500 in 10 states. After succeeding his father as CEO in 1967, Bolch Jr. pioneered the concept of self-service gas stations in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, and vertically integrated its fuel supply. He moved the corporate headquarters to Atlanta in 1976.

Bolch helmed the company for nearly five decades and retired as CEO in 2012. He served as executive chairman of the company’s board until 2024.

Bolch was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007; his father suffered from it as well. He and RaceTrac have been longtime supporters of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. He served on its Patient Council, which he previously said was “inspired by my desire to take control, as much as possible, of my own destiny in confronting this disease,” according to the foundation. In a statement, the Bolch family wrote: “While our sadness is beyond measure in sharing this news, I believe we ultimately find inspiration and contentment in the legacy our father and mentor has created.” As of this fall, RaceTrac had 800 stores across 14 states, according to a company filing. In September it announced plans to acquire sandwich chain Potbelly for $566 million. Its other brands include Gulf Oil and RaceWay.