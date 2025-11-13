Business This Atlanta startup helps restaurants accept payments. It just raised $21M. Sunday, a digital payment platform for restaurants, is looking to expand across the U.S. with its latest funding. Sunday co-founders Tigrane Seydoux (left), Victor Lugger and Christine de Wendel. (Courtesy of sunday)

An Atlanta-based digital payment platform for restaurants that has processed billions of dollars’ worth of transactions just announced it has raised millions of its own. Sunday, the payments company, announced this week it raised $21 million in Series B funding, which it plans to use to expand into new markets and build additional products. The latest investment comes about four years after the company raised about $125 million in seed and Series A funding, to help launch its products.

Sunday — which stylizes its name sunday in lowercase — was founded in 2021 by Atlanta native Christine de Wendel alongside Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux, two European restaurateurs behind the Big Mamma restaurant group. “Our product was born inside of those restaurants … with a very simple idea, which was, how do you take away all the friction around payments in restaurants?” de Wendel, the company’s U.S. CEO, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “How could we bring technology to the full-service space, still provide a delightful guest experience, but make the process faster?” Georgia is a global payments processing hub. Financial technology companies employ more than 40,000 people in the state, according to the American Transaction Processors Coalition, an industry trade group. Sunday, on its surface, is simple. After diners finish their meals, they scan a QR code and pay for their meals on their phones without having to flag down a server or asking to split a bill if in a large group.

A mock-up of a QR code bill using the payments platform. (Courtesy of sunday)

For restaurants, the platform gives them a way to manage payments. But restaurants also get data on diners, operational dashboards to help them turn tables faster and review management, de Wendel said. Sunday makes money in two ways: it takes a percentage of the processing cost of a bill and restaurants pay a monthly fee for the software. Four-and-half years after launching, the platform is now used by more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide, including Atlanta restaurants Delbar, Two Urban Licks and Atlanta Fish Market, among others, according to de Wendel. She said the company recently hit $4 billion in annual transactions processed. De Wendel was living in Paris at the time she co-founded the company but decided she wanted to move back to Atlanta and base the company in the city for both personal and business reasons. “The tech scene is great, the payment scene is great and then as a founder, I found the ecosystem was awesome,” de Wendel said. “The welcome and the support network I got out of other Atlanta founders has been incredible.” Sunday is headquartered in Colony Square in Midtown. The company has about 200 employees globally, and is planning on adding dozens more with its latest funding, particularly in sales, operations, tech and product roles.