The busiest days at the Atlanta airport this Thanksgiving Check which days are scheduled to see the most flights at the world's busiest airport. Travelers are seen checking in at the Delta South Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Friday is expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving season travel days at the airport.

While Thanksgiving is next week, the holiday travel crunch starts at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this weekend. Airport officials expect more than 4 million passengers to travel through the world’s busiest airport between Friday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 2.

In fact, this Friday will be one of the busiest. Based on an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of airline data from aviation analytics company Cirium, the Atlanta airport will see its busiest day by scheduled departures and arrivals on Monday, Dec. 1, followed closely by Friday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 2. On Friday, nearly one out of every 10 departures is scheduled for the 9 a.m. hour.

