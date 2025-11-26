Business Hyundai suppliers fined after forklift death at Georgia EV factory site OSHA investigation finds safety lapses contributed to worker’s gruesome death in March. Three companies were fined a total of about $27,600 after OSHA investigated a fatal March incident in which a worker was torn apart by a forklift. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)

Federal workplace safety investigators fined three companies affiliated with Hyundai’s Metaplant campus near Savannah for safety violations that contributed to a worker’s death earlier this year. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently announced a total of about $27,600 in fines after investigating a fatal March incident in which a worker was torn apart by a forklift.

The announced penalties come on the heels of a gruesome and controversial construction period for Georgia’s largest economic development project, which included two other worker deaths in less than 2½ years. The frequency and types of accidents raised concerns about safety oversight and the pace of construction, workplace experts previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The South Korean automaker, which began assembling electric vehicles on the campus in October 2024, said over the summer it has acted to curb accidents. Hyundai executives stress they have a “safety first” mindset and have reevaluated protocols following the deadly incidents. RELATED Cranes, a raid and automobiles: Hyundai’s Georgia plant wraps wild first year The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Ellabell was the scene of a forklift fatality. (Mike Stewart/AP) The recent OSHA investigation evaluated the March 21 death of 45-year-old Korean worker Sunbok You. He was struck by a forklift while working at the construction site of an on-site battery factory. His body was severed at the waist and dragged at least 10 feet, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s report documenting the incident.

The battery factory is the same location that was raided by federal immigration agents in September, resulting in 425 detainments and sparking a diplomatic crisis between the U.S. and Korea.

OSHA conducted an eight-month safety investigation, resulting in fines against Beyond Iron Construction, SBY America and HL-Georgia Battery, the joint venture between Hyundai and LG Battery Solutions. Beyond Iron Construction was fined about $16,500 for unsafe forklift operation. SBY America, which employed the worker who was killed, was fined nearly $9,300 for failing to maintain safe construction around heavy machinery. HL-Georgia Battery was fined about $1,100 for failing to submit injury reports for two years. Original fines exceeded $160,000 but were reduced on appeal, according to OSHA reports. The three fined companies, along with Hyundai and LG, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. RELATED Hyundai CEO: White House apologized for raid on Georgia battery factory Victor Gamboa was the first construction death at the Metaplant in 2023 after a fall authorities said was because of faulty safety equipment. His employer, Eastern Constructors Inc., was fined $20,000 and was removed from the project. The most recent fatal incident involved a metal frame that fell and crushed construction worker Allen Kowalski in May. That incident remains under OSHA investigation.