Hyundai suppliers fined after forklift death at Georgia EV factory site

Federal workplace safety investigators fined three companies affiliated with Hyundai’s Metaplant campus near Savannah for safety violations that contributed to a worker’s death earlier this year.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently announced a total of about $27,600 in fines after investigating a fatal March incident in which a worker was torn apart by a forklift.
The South Korean automaker, which began assembling electric vehicles on the campus in October 2024, said over the summer it has acted to curb accidents. Hyundai executives stress they have a “safety first” mindset and have reevaluated protocols following the deadly incidents.
The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Ellabell was the scene of a forklift fatality. (Mike Stewart/AP)
The recent OSHA investigation evaluated the March 21 death of 45-year-old Korean worker Sunbok You. He was struck by a forklift while working at the construction site of an on-site battery factory. His body was severed at the waist and dragged at least 10 feet, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s report documenting the incident.
OSHA conducted an eight-month safety investigation, resulting in fines against Beyond Iron Construction, SBY America and HL-Georgia Battery, the joint venture between Hyundai and LG Battery Solutions.
Beyond Iron Construction was fined about $16,500 for unsafe forklift operation. SBY America, which employed the worker who was killed, was fined nearly $9,300 for failing to maintain safe construction around heavy machinery. HL-Georgia Battery was fined about $1,100 for failing to submit injury reports for two years.
Original fines exceeded $160,000 but were reduced on appeal, according to OSHA reports. The three fined companies, along with Hyundai and LG, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
Victor Gamboa was the first construction death at the Metaplant in 2023 after a fall authorities said was because of faulty safety equipment. His employer, Eastern Constructors Inc., was fined $20,000 and was removed from the project.
Other worksite incidents include a worker injured in a pipe explosion and a Korean-speaking technician who suffered a crushed chest, deformed hand and mangled leg in a conveyor belt accident, according to OSHA reports.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
