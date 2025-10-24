SCAD film leader explains how he landed role in ‘One Battle After Another’

Still, “One Battle After Another” has been reviewed favorably and is a front-runner in a number of early Oscar predictions. WBD has had plenty of other releases that went gangbusters this year, including “A Minecraft Movie,” which grossed $957 million on a $150 million budget, as well as the Atlanta-shot “Superman,” which grossed more than $600 million — which can offset losses on other films.

Being in “One Battle After Another” allowed Moffett to observe a very different production model, he said. Anderson shot the film on VistaVision, a widescreen film format that runs film stock through a camera horizontally, instead of vertically, which results in much clearer and higher quality images.

After mostly fading into obsolescence in the 1960s, it’s enjoying a resurgence after the release of “The Brutalist” in 2024. The camera is loud and cumbersome, the foil to shooting a film digitally. Think: lawn mower or leaf blower.

This was Moffett’s first time working with Anderson. He has a key scene toward the second act, when the Christmas Adventurers are discussing evidence brought to light about Penn’s past. The set, Moffett said, looked like a diorama from an issue of Outdoor Life from 1964.

Moffett initially auditioned for the character played by Tony Goldwyn, another Christmas Adventurers Club member, named Virgil Throckmorton.

After a lengthy Zoom audition with the casting director, Moffett didn’t immediately hear back. Three or four weeks later, he received a text from her that said Anderson loved him, Moffett said. This was a good sign, but he didn’t know what it meant. She then called and said Anderson was giving the Virgil role to Goldwyn, but he loved Moffett so much he was writing him into the film.

