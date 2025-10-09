Over-55 community with nearly 1,000 homes breaks ground south of Atlanta

A home at Del Webb Chateau Elan in metro Atlanta. Now, PulteGroup is developing a new Del Webb community in Newnan. (File/Courtesy of Del Webb).

The resort-style Del Webb community in Newnan is targeting the ‘strongest segment’ of the housing market, executive says.

These are a few features of a more than 450-acre retirement community set to rise in Newnan, about 40 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta-based PulteGroup, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, said Wednesday it has broken ground on a new project under its Del Webb brand. The Coweta County development is geared toward “active adults” or those aged 55 or older, a fast-growing segment of the U.S. population.

Homebuilders, including PulteGroup, have increasingly had to offer incentives to entice buyers. PulteGroup CEO and President Ryan Marshall said during a July earnings call that incentives in the second quarter were 8.7% of the gross sales price of homes sold, up from 6.3% last year.

Still, with its Del Webb brand, the home builder sees the opportunity to target what Marshall called one of its “better performing consumer groups” during an April earnings call.