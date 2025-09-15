Business Hundreds gather days before Rivian’s groundbreaking for $5B plant Electric vehicle startup hosts public event ahead of a Tuesday ceremony for long-delayed Georgia factory. Not everyone is excited about Rivian bullding a plant in southern Morgan and Walton counties and have sued to stop it. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Rivian invited the public to a ceremonial event at its future $5 billion factory site Sunday, two days before the electric vehicle startup breaks ground on the long-delayed project an hour east of Atlanta. Covered in Georgia red clay, Rivian’s R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck models kicked up dust as staff drove attendees across an off-roading course on a tract of the roughly 2,000-acre project site along I-20.

It's one of two events the company is hosting to reinforce commitments made by Rivian leaders to start vertical construction of the factory in 2026 after delays and setbacks. The Tuesday groundbreaking will include stakeholders, media and government officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp. $6.6B federal loan for Rivian's Georgia plant finalized Attendees of the Rivian event wait to be driven on an off-roading coursen Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Caleb Groves/AJC) More than 1,600 people registered for Sunday's event. They could browse local vendors and food while listening to live music. Among the attendees was Emilio Reed of Covington, 48, who said he expects the plant will be a boon for the community.

“I can’t wait until they build a plant here and bring more jobs to the community,” said Reed, a youth football coach.

Rivian has said the plant eventually will employ about 7,500 people. "We know it's been a long road, and we are excited to finally get moving on the construction of the plant and bring these jobs to the area," said Laura Ewan, a lead employee communications and experience partner at Rivian. But not everyone has been enthusiastic about the project, which has sparked some pushback from neighbors. And a group of Morgan County residents has unsuccessfully sued multiple times to stop the factory. On most issues, judges have ruled in the state's favor, but last week, a Morgan County judge decided the group of property owners will not have to pay legal fees to the state or a local development authority. David Norton, 66, of the opposition group No2Rivian, said he's concerned the plant will bring additional traffic and erode the rural character of the area.

"This will put another nail in the coffin of small-town America," he said. Initially, the company announced plans to open the plant in Morgan and Walton counties in 2024. That was pushed back and indefinitely paused as it aimed to cut costs. Rivian has said a $6.6 billion loan approved by then-President Joe Biden in his last days in office will aid in accelerating the factory's launch. To access those federal dollars, Rivian must break ground on the project. The loan's approval by the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office has been criticized by allies of President Donald Trump and some Georgia Republicans. Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have supported many of those clean energy incentives, including Rivian's loan.