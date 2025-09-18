Edible Brands expands THC marketplace even as lawmakers challenge the industry

Edible Brands, the company behind the iconic Edible Arrangements and other sweet treats, is expanding into hemp products through its aptly named platform, Edibles.com. (Courtesy of Edible Brands)

Georgia firm grows its THC edibles site to 30 states, including Georgia, North Carolina and Florida, even as regulatory scrutiny grows.

It sells hemp-derived THC products like chews, drinks and herbal supplement pills. The company piloted Edibles.com in Texas over the past few months, weathering a nearly successful push by the state’s lawmakers to effectively ban all THC products.

In March, Edible expanded beyond selling its iconic Edible Arrangements and other sweet treats into hemp products with federally legal amounts of THC through its aptly named platform, Edibles.com.

Edible Brands, the Sandy Springs-based maker of well-known fruit bouquets, is expanding its online THC marketplace to 30 states, even as the hemp industry faces pushback from lawmakers.

“What’s most important for us … is, you know, creating a platform where we are featuring safe, trusted, well-tested brands,” Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Now, Edibles.com is shipping chews to all states where it is legal, and the full range of its products can be delivered the same day in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Texas, tapping into Edible Brands’ robust supply chain and logistics network.

Selling THC-infused products is legal because of the 2018 Farm Bill, a federal law that legalized hemp farming and its sale as long as the amount of THC did not exceed 0.3% by dry weight. Traditional marijuana remains illegal for recreational purposes under federal laws and statutes in many states, including Georgia.

But some lawmakers are now scrutinizing the hemp and THC markets that have blossomed in the years since the Farm Bill was passed, a move Silber said she welcomes.