CDC backtracks on changing work-from-home accommodations

Employees wait in line to enter the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for work on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. Employees returned to the office about five weeks after a gunman fired rounds at the agency’s headquarters. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The agency is now coordinating with Health and Human Services on ‘various implementation issues,’ according to an internal email.

The agency is now coordinating with Health and Human Services on ‘various implementation issues,’ according to an internal email.

On Tuesday, the CDC posted an internal note detailing the Department of Health and Human Services’ updated policy that removed telework as a “reasonable accommodation” option for employees.

Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told employees it was pausing all long-term work-from-home accommodations , the agency is reversing course, according to an email reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told employees it was pausing all long-term work-from-home accommodations , the agency is reversing course, according to an email reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The CDC’s Office of Human Resources had requested clarification regarding the new policy but said until further notice all approvals, including those for employees with disabilities, were paused, according to the note.

But on Thursday, the CDC’s acting human resources director Nathan Wells sent an email to senior leaders and management instructing them to “please hold on taking any immediate action” as the CDC sought clarification and coordinated with HHS on “various implementation issues” related to the telework and reasonable accommodation policies, the message reviewed by the AJC said. But on Thursday, the CDC’s acting human resources director Nathan Wells sent an email to senior leaders and management instructing them to “please hold on taking any immediate action” as the CDC sought clarification and coordinated with HHS on “various implementation issues” related to the telework and reasonable accommodation policies, the message reviewed by the AJC said.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, two unions representing CDC employees condemned the policy change, saying it “violates the civil rights of federal workers with disabilities.”