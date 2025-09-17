CDC halts work-from-home accommodations for employees with disabilities

On Tuesday, the CDC posted an official announcement in an internal publication detailing HHS’ updated telework policy. The CDC’s Office of Human Resources requested clarification regarding the new policy, according to the note.

The move comes after the CDC’s parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, issued an updated policy in mid-August removing telework as a “reasonable accommodation” option for employees.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week is pausing all long-term work-from-home accommodations, including for employees with disabilities, according to an internal note reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Until additional clarification is received, all approvals for long-term telework — as well as reasonable accommodation (RA) long-term telework — are paused until further notice,” it said.

Two unions representing CDC employees are condemning the move, saying it “violates the civil rights of federal workers with disabilities.”

“This represents the most sweeping civil rights violation against federal employees in decades,” two chapters of the American Federation of Government Employees said in a statement Wednesday. The unions said they are exploring “every legal remedy and recourse to prevent or reverse” these changes.

In response to questions about the policy, an HHS spokesperson said the CDC is currently adhering to the department’s telework policy and President Donald Trump’s January executive order requiring all departments and agencies in the executive branch to “take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary.”

The move comes shortly after CDC employees returned to the office for the first time since the Aug. 8 attack on the agency.

The gunfire, which lasted about 35 minutes, hit blast-resistant glass and sent shards traveling up to 50 feet, according to a CDC internal email and 911 records and dispatch reports obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officer David Rose with DeKalb police was shot and killed while responding to the scene.

