Business Corporation for Public Broadcasting closure will hit Georgia stations The organization dissolving presents a number of uncertainties to NPR and PBS member stations across the country, including Georgia’s GPB and Atlanta’s WABE. Credit: Rodney Ho/AJC Both WABE and GPB would be significantly impacted by federal funding cuts.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will wind down its operations after a GOP-led effort in Congress to rescind its funding, bringing an end to nearly six decades of the nonprofit corporation distributing federal funding to public television and radio stations. CPB announced the move Friday, confirming it informed its employees that the majority of staff positions will end Sept. 30. A small transition team will remain through January to oversee the closeout of operations, which will include final distributions, compliance and other financial obligations, the corporation said in a news release.

Federal funding is not the sole revenue stream for many public broadcasters, but it is a key lifeline and also supports national programming. The organization dissolving presents a number of uncertainties to NPR and PBS member stations across the country that not only rely on CPB for federal funding, but other services such as music rights negotiations with publishing entities such as BMI and ASCAP. Jennifer Dorian, the CEO of Atlanta NPR member station WABE, said she anticipates pain points arising with the lack of the central backbone. “That central body advocated and coordinated the flow of resources to make media for public good possible, and now we’re going to be left with a decentralized state of affairs with a bunch of unique stations figuring it all out on their own,” Dorian said.

The decision follows Congress’ vote to claw back about $1.1 billion in federal funding already allocated toward CPB over the next two years. Since returning to office in January, the Trump administration set its sights on slashing public subsidies for NPR and PBS, alleging bias in coverage, including the spread of “radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news,’” and that it is an unnecessary expense.