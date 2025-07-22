The location also puts MAC at the center of the 29-county region it oversees, said Abby Turano, who leads strategic communications for the group. “We’re feeling very lucky to stay where we are,” she said.

Downtown Atlanta is simultaneously a market seeing a surge in investment, such as the $5 billion Centennial Yards live-work-play development and the tech-focused South Downtown project, while also struggling with economic factors common across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic sapped energy from many city centers as white-collar workers went remote. Though more companies have pushed their workers back to the office, office use rates have not fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, and Atlanta continues to have a near record amount of office space available for rent.

Trophy office towers, such as 191 Peachtree, have tended to outperform buildings that aren’t as well located or lack amenities. The tower’s owner, Miami-based Banyan Street Capital, announced last month a $4.5 million renovation campaign at 191 Peachtree, including offering prospective tenants naming and signage rights.

The chamber’s lease renewal also shows the organization is putting its money where its mouth is. MAC leaders have pushed for business and civic interests to rally around downtown, using the World Cup next summer as a point of focus, calling for further investment in infrastructure and housing, among other things .

Turano said MAC is “extraordinarily excited about what’s coming together in downtown Atlanta.”

“It’s becoming a place where people want to linger, to stay and enjoy themselves,” she said. “We’re excited to be part of that.”