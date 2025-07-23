A good hunter knows patience is a virtue since it takes time to line up a clean shot.

More than a year of patience paid off earlier this month when Allen Franklin, former CEO of Southern Co., sold his longtime hunting mansion south of Atlanta for $4.6 million. The 850-acre Whitewater Farms property near LaGrange was bought by David Casey, president of construction company the Walsh Group’s heavy civil division.

Franklin first put the property on the market in March 2024 at $6.9 million, but it was readvertised at a discount last summer. Hunter Brant, president and broker at Oakwood Realty Group, represented Franklin in the sale and said it took several attempts to find the right buyer.

“It took persistence,” Brant said. “But I believe we found the right person who will love it like (Franklin) did.”

The expansive abode includes a 7,400-square-foot mansion, a 4,500-square-foot guesthouse and several other on-site amenities. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom main home was offered fully furnished.