Not every motorist is a car enthusiast. The more a person sees driving as a chore or simply a means to an end, the more likely they are to like an electric car. For many, a car is an appliance, inspiring no more passion than a refrigerator or microwave oven. Electric cars can be a perfect match for these motorists.

Your car must fit your needs

I consider myself a car enthusiast, though my taste is odd. The exotics don’t get me going. I crave the mid-priced cars that feel more expensive than their price tag suggests. Design plays a big part in my craving and was a significant factor in my most recent car purchase.

I bought a Kia EV6. The car’s look and function won out over other vehicles. The convenience of not going to a gas station, combined with the EV6’s hatchback design, makes it too practical to pass up.

The car just works for my family. The way we use it, a 90% charge lasts about two weeks, maybe even three. This represents about a 250-mile range, although I never let it get near “empty” because of the time it takes to charge.

I say “90%” because the advice for most electric cars, via the owner’s manual, is not to charge the car to 100%. I don’t like this contradictory directive. Automakers boast about an EV’s maximum driving range, then say: “Don’t charge it up all the way.” I feel a little deceived.

SUV or sedan?

The Kia EV6 has an SUV vibe, sitting higher than a typical sedan, but it isn’t as bulky as most SUVs and crossovers. Since this is a car my wife and I share, she requested that it be “not too low.” I once brought home a Regal TourX, a station wagon Buick sold from 2018 to 2020. I thought it would be the perfect compromise between the car-like wagon I wanted and the SUV my wife wanted. Nope. As soon as she got behind the wheel, she said, “It’s so low.” Instantly, I knew my TourX days would be limited to just a handful.

The Kia isn’t too low. It sits slightly lower than a compact SUV like a Honda CR-V, but higher than a Honda Accord sedan. A Honda CR-V is 66.1 inches tall, while a Kia EV6 GT Line is 60.8 inches tall. A typical Honda Accord is 57.1 inches tall. Goldilocks said it best: The Kia EV6 is “just right.”

If you’re considering an electric car because never going to the gas station sounds appealing, it is. If your only option for charging is public charging stations, you won’t be that thrilled with the experience. According to the International Energy Agency, over 80% of U.S. electric car owners charge at home. If that percentage includes you, you will love the ownership experience of an electric car.

All this led me to purchase an electric car for one main reason — it just works. Maybe an electric vehicle would work for you; maybe not. It’s worth a test drive.

Brian Moody is a senior editor of Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader and an automotive expert specializing in transportation, car shopping, electric cars, in-car technology and future vehicles.

The Steering Column is a weekly consumer auto column from Cox Automotive. Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.