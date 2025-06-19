Georgia’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.5% in May, according to new data from the state Department of Labor.
The number of jobs in the state also reached nearly 5 million in the month.
The Peach State’s unemployment rate sat below the national unemployment rate of 4.2%.
“Month after month, Georgia shows what’s possible when job creation and economic opportunity are a top priority,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a news release. “More than 5 million Georgians are working today because we never stop fighting for policies that put Georgia first.”
What’s Georgia’s general state of employment?
Georgia jobs increased by 4,900 month over month and by 14,500 year over year to reach a record of nearly 5 million.
Meanwhile, the state’s labor force declined by 4,111 to about 5.4 million in May, and was down almost 30,000 over the past year.
Combined, those forces contributed to the lower unemployment rate, which includes only those who are actively seeking work.
The number of unemployed fell by 2,725 and was down by 1,717 over the past 12 months.
Initial unemployment claims dropped by 1,901 over the month and were down by 899 over the past year.
Where were the biggest increases in jobs?
The sectors that had the biggest increases over the month were:
- Health care and social assistance, 4,000
- Administrative and support services, 2,400
- Accommodation and food services, 1,900
- State government, 1,200
- Retail trade, 1,000
- Durable goods manufacturing, 1,000
- Non-durable goods manufacturing, 1,000
Three sectors reached record employment in May:
- Financial activities (284,400 jobs)
- Health care and social assistance (619,900 jobs)
- Government (723,000 jobs)
Where were the biggest decreases in jobs?
Areas with the biggest declines over the month include:
- Other services, 2,600
- Wholesale trade, 1,600
- Construction, 1,400
- Arts, entertainment and recreation, 1,200
- Transportation, warehousing and utilities, 900
Source: Georgia Department of Labor
