CDC cancels next month’s ‘climate and health’ summit in Atlanta

While Midwesterners decide how a southern governor can do as ag secretary, assuming he wins Senate approval, there are signs that [Trump] will hear Midwestern concerns.

Politico, which covers the federal government, reports that Sam Clovis stepped in to head the Agriculture Department for now. Clovis, a member of the Trump inner circle, is an Iowan whose job is to hire key staffers while Perdue awaits Senate confirmation.

***

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, one of the highest-profile Bernie Sanders supporters in Georgia last year, has given his endorsement to another supporter of the Vermont senator. The video may be grainy, but it's enthusiastic. Says the rapper:

"Vincent Fort, you were brave for what you did, the DNC tried to punish you. And I wish you the best of luck on your mayoral run."

***

Yes, that was former President Jimmy Carter taking in the Falcons NFC Championship victory, looking far more happy than he did at President Donald Trump's inauguration:

img_6011

***

Over at the Atlanta Daily World, Ahmad Greene-Hayes has an opinion piece on the need to come to grips with the less-savory aspects of the legacy charted by the late Bishop Eddie Long. A taste: