Writer-performer brings political legend Shirley Chisholm home

In a recent interview after a performance in a Lawrenceville home, Griffith — who is New York-based and has been performing the show locally for a month — said the living room performances surprise her.

“For me, this is new: doing shows at home,” Griffith said. “I never thought of envisioning this show as that. The commitment in performance is something else beyond if you’re in a regular theater because it’s so close. There’s something else that happens. I become more specific and focused because the audience is right there, inches away.”

Griffith began performing an 80-minute version of the piece in theaters around the country in 2021, having researched it extensively since 2015. She used interviews and material gathered from the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture as well as Brooklyn College, Chisholm’s alma mater.

Yet Ariel Fristoe, the artistic director from Out of Hand, suggested presenting a condensed version as part of their Shows in Homes program.

Griffith felt she was up to that challenge. She abridged the script herself and worked with director Nikki Young to scale down the performance for a more intimate, confined setting.

“I really wanted to share the message of this story,” she said. “That’s what is most important. As a creator, I also have to keep creating and be flexible.”

Also, the number of performances at participating homes has helped Griffith.

“It’s been a thrilling thing to share,” she said. “This month, I’ve done it more times than ever. I started performing the show in late 2021, and that year, I had three shows total. In 2022, I had 15 shows total. So far in 2023, I have had over 30 shows, so this run has really solidified the work for me as a performer.”

Having no divide between herself and the audience raises her commitment during performances.

“They’re looking at every move I make, every emotion, everything that crosses my face,” she said. “Every gesture is so potent.”

Indeed, watching “Unbossed and Unbowed” in someone’s home immediately bonds the audience and the performer.

Dressed in black, Griffith changes her voice and her stance, taking on a thick Barbados accent to play Chisholm’s loving father, and you feel his warmth and easy humor. While campaigning, the character of Chisholm reaches across a couch to hand you pamphlets about women’s rights, the Vietnam War and abortion rights, and you watch to see how the others in the small space react to such topics, particularly ones that are still at the center of political discourse today. You listen to the news of the 1960s assassinations with her, watching a range of emotions play across her face.

It is a novel, effective way to learn someone’s biography.

Regarding a Saturday afternoon performance in a renovated basement, Griffith said she was unsure of how her audience felt.

“There was not a sound, not a gush, not a chuckle,” she said.

Yet this was because the audience there was rapt, leaning in and paying attention to what unique challenges Chisholm faced in defying the odds and expectations of that time. She was a trailblazer, and her work led directly to the political progress of figures like Jesse Jackson, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

Griffith is a compelling performer with a love for her material, and that passion shows, even when she’s adapting to a new performance space she just entered an hour before — after traveling through a thunderstorm for the first of two shows the same day.

“I’m enjoying the traveling theater experience,” she said. “Like the ancient Greeks, you come with your minimal props; you travel from one town to the next. You share and you connect, and you keep going.”

