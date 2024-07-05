Where can I find it: chair caning, tea biscuits and hamburger seasoning mix

A: Cindy, although I found some other varieties of Mary B’s frozen biscuits locally at Publix, the bite-sized tea biscuits were more elusive. I spoke to someone at J&J Snack Foods, the New Jersey-based company that owns Mary B’s, and discovered that tea biscuits aren’t as widely distributed as other varieties. However, I did track down Mary B’s Tea Biscuits at Foothills IGA, 70 Foothills Parkway, Marble Hill, 770-893-1000. A package of 24 sells for $4.99. They’re also available for $4.89 at Piggly Wiggly, 1010 E. 3rd St., Jackson, 770-775-4474. Ingredients in the pre-baked biscuits include flour, palm oil, buttermilk, sugar and artificial flavor. A serving consists of two biscuits containing 180 calories and 10 fat grams.

Q: I am looking for a seasoning mix that flavors ground beef to make hamburgers. I’m sure it was called Burger Bomb, but not the one with a similar name made by Weber. This one came in a small metal tin with a blue label. I’m afraid I didn’t keep it when it was empty. I’ve looked in grocery stores in my area and even Cost Plus World Market and Penzeys, but no one has heard of it. I know I bought it somewhere in town. Thank you. — Mrs. Schultz, email

A: It sounds as if you’re looking for Williams Sonoma Burger Bomb Classic Seasoning that blends roasted garlic, Parmesan cheese, porcini mushrooms and Worcestershire. You’ll find a 3-ounce tin for $14.95 at Williams Sonoma, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta, 678-560-3660.

