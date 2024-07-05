Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: chair caning, tea biscuits and hamburger seasoning mix

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: I’m looking for a person to do chair seat caning. Thank you so much. — Peg Staak, Marietta

A: Peg, give J. O’Kelley at Heritage Chair Caning, 104 Oak Alley, Maysville, 706-652-3122, a call. He’s been in the furniture restoration business for decades. He canes antique and vintage furniture and creates custom pieces. You can see examples of his work at heritagechaircaning.com.

Q: Mary B’s, the best tea biscuits ever, have disappeared from the shelves of all our local stores. Any suggestions? Thank you. — Cindy Rackley, email

A: Cindy, although I found some other varieties of Mary B’s frozen biscuits locally at Publix, the bite-sized tea biscuits were more elusive. I spoke to someone at J&J Snack Foods, the New Jersey-based company that owns Mary B’s, and discovered that tea biscuits aren’t as widely distributed as other varieties. However, I did track down Mary B’s Tea Biscuits at Foothills IGA, 70 Foothills Parkway, Marble Hill, 770-893-1000. A package of 24 sells for $4.99. They’re also available for $4.89 at Piggly Wiggly, 1010 E. 3rd St., Jackson, 770-775-4474. Ingredients in the pre-baked biscuits include flour, palm oil, buttermilk, sugar and artificial flavor. A serving consists of two biscuits containing 180 calories and 10 fat grams.

Q: I am looking for a seasoning mix that flavors ground beef to make hamburgers. I’m sure it was called Burger Bomb, but not the one with a similar name made by Weber. This one came in a small metal tin with a blue label. I’m afraid I didn’t keep it when it was empty. I’ve looked in grocery stores in my area and even Cost Plus World Market and Penzeys, but no one has heard of it. I know I bought it somewhere in town. Thank you. — Mrs. Schultz, email

An exclusive item to Williams Sonoma, Burger Bomb adds a savory seasoning kick to ground beef, chicken and turkey, as well as veggie burgers.

A: It sounds as if you’re looking for Williams Sonoma Burger Bomb Classic Seasoning that blends roasted garlic, Parmesan cheese, porcini mushrooms and Worcestershire. You’ll find a 3-ounce tin for $14.95 at Williams Sonoma, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta, 678-560-3660.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

