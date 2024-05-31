Breaking: Major water main break in Atlanta; Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: buyer for sports collection, window frame repair, Hot Chix sauce

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Q: I have several valuable sports memorabilia items that I no longer have space for in my home. Can you point me to a reputable business that buys and sells these items? I’m willing to travel anywhere throughout the metro Atlanta area. Thanks. — Kim Shreckengost, Winston

A: Duck’s Dugout, 2800 Canton Road, Marietta, 678-695-7761, boasts one of the area’s biggest sports memorabilia showrooms, spanning 8,000 square feet. The shop buys and sells items. Founder Jim “Duck” Doran, is a retired U.S. Naval officer and former Delta Airlines pilot who flew charter flights for various sports teams, including the Atlanta Braves. For more information, go to ducksdugout.com.

Q: Where can we find someone to repair the frames and hardware in our wood, double-hung windows? We have four that won’t stay up when we raise the bottom window. — Tori Vogt Clark, Hapeville

A: Contact Window Makeover, 1165 Algood Road, Marietta, 404-645-7127. The company believes that window restoration is not only cost-effective but also energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Window Makeover provides clients with custom replacement parts and sashes fabricated in its 12,000-square-foot mill, ensuring a perfect fit.

Q: How can I order bottles of Hot Chix sauce, or can you advise me of a retail outlet near me that carries it? — David Binder, Buford

Sarah O’Tuel created Hot Chicks Buffalo Wing Sauce 35 years ago when she saw that consumers had few choices when it came to seasoning Buffalo wings at home.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

A: Sarah O’Tuel runs a one-woman operation that began in 1989 when her love of food and cooking intersected with the realization that the wide variety of barbecue sauces on grocers’ shelves vastly outnumbered the paltry selection of Buffalo wing sauces. That’s when she created and launched Hot Chix Buffalo Wing Sauce. The vinegar-based condiment comes in original and extra hot. You can order Hot Chix online at hotchixsauces.com. Locally, check out Ferguson’s Meat Market, 3360 Matt Highway, Cumming, 770-844-9517, and Wilkes Meat Market, 5515 Bannister Road, Cumming, 770-889-8839. Both stores stock the original and extra hot Hot Chix Buffalo Wing Sauce in 16.5-ounce bottles for $5.99 each.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING
3rd Atlanta water main break reported as outages spread24m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law
The Latest

Credit: Photo by Greg Mooney

Review: Alliance Theatre’s ‘Preacher’s Wife’ still a work in progress
1h ago
Bookshelf: Columbus author humanizes the myth of Florence Nightingale
2h ago
Walking the Peachtree with Julia Emmons, retired Track Club boss
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival