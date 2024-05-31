Where can I find it: buyer for sports collection, window frame repair, Hot Chix sauce

Q: I have several valuable sports memorabilia items that I no longer have space for in my home. Can you point me to a reputable business that buys and sells these items? I’m willing to travel anywhere throughout the metro Atlanta area. Thanks. — Kim Shreckengost, Winston
A: Duck’s Dugout, 2800 Canton Road, Marietta, 678-695-7761, boasts one of the area’s biggest sports memorabilia showrooms, spanning 8,000 square feet. The shop buys and sells items. Founder Jim “Duck” Doran, is a retired U.S. Naval officer and former Delta Airlines pilot who flew charter flights for various sports teams, including the Atlanta Braves. For more information, go to ducksdugout.com.
Q: Where can we find someone to repair the frames and hardware in our wood, double-hung windows? We have four that won’t stay up when we raise the bottom window. — Tori Vogt Clark, Hapeville
A: Contact Window Makeover, 1165 Algood Road, Marietta, 404-645-7127. The company believes that window restoration is not only cost-effective but also energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Window Makeover provides clients with custom replacement parts and sashes fabricated in its 12,000-square-foot mill, ensuring a perfect fit.
Q: How can I order bottles of Hot Chix sauce, or can you advise me of a retail outlet near me that carries it? — David Binder, Buford
A: Sarah O’Tuel runs a one-woman operation that began in 1989 when her love of food and cooking intersected with the realization that the wide variety of barbecue sauces on grocers’ shelves vastly outnumbered the paltry selection of Buffalo wing sauces. That’s when she created and launched Hot Chix Buffalo Wing Sauce. The vinegar-based condiment comes in original and extra hot. You can order Hot Chix online at hotchixsauces.com. Locally, check out Ferguson’s Meat Market, 3360 Matt Highway, Cumming, 770-844-9517, and Wilkes Meat Market, 5515 Bannister Road, Cumming, 770-889-8839. Both stores stock the original and extra hot Hot Chix Buffalo Wing Sauce in 16.5-ounce bottles for $5.99 each.
