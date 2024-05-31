A: Contact Window Makeover, 1165 Algood Road, Marietta, 404-645-7127. The company believes that window restoration is not only cost-effective but also energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Window Makeover provides clients with custom replacement parts and sashes fabricated in its 12,000-square-foot mill, ensuring a perfect fit.

Q: How can I order bottles of Hot Chix sauce, or can you advise me of a retail outlet near me that carries it? — David Binder, Buford

A: Sarah O’Tuel runs a one-woman operation that began in 1989 when her love of food and cooking intersected with the realization that the wide variety of barbecue sauces on grocers’ shelves vastly outnumbered the paltry selection of Buffalo wing sauces. That’s when she created and launched Hot Chix Buffalo Wing Sauce. The vinegar-based condiment comes in original and extra hot. You can order Hot Chix online at hotchixsauces.com. Locally, check out Ferguson’s Meat Market, 3360 Matt Highway, Cumming, 770-844-9517, and Wilkes Meat Market, 5515 Bannister Road, Cumming, 770-889-8839. Both stores stock the original and extra hot Hot Chix Buffalo Wing Sauce in 16.5-ounce bottles for $5.99 each.

