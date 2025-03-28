Where can I find it: lip stain, umbrella repair, sliding screen door repair

Q: Over the holidays, I received a lip color in a gift exchange that I can’t find anywhere. I have no idea who the gift was from, but I’d love to find it because I’m close to running out. It’s a lip stain. The brand is Palladio, and the color is berry. Is it available locally? Thank you. — Pat W., email
A: Palladio Lip Stain comes with a felt-tip applicator and touts all-day color. You’ll find the shade berry for $9.59 at Sally Beauty, 4367 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, 770-270-9143. Note that the lip stain comes in six shades, but not all Sally stores currently have each shade in stock.
Q: I’d like your help in finding someone who could repair a torn fabric cover on my outdoor umbrella. At the top of the umbrella stand, the fabric is torn. I need the fabric replaced or repaired. Thanks. — Ken Molee, Suwanee
A: Patio Sling King, 404-574-9280, offers services that include umbrella repair for market and cantilever models ranging from installing new cords and canopies to replacing old ribs. The company also offers sling installation, restrapping and frame refinishing for outdoor furniture. You’ll find more information on the company website at patioslingking.com.
Q: I hope you can help me with the sliding screen doors on my patio. I have tried to get someone to come to my house to repair them. Patio Enclosures installed them four years ago, and my son and a few dogs ran through them, and they don’t do repairs. I called several people, and no one ever came to my house in Acworth. Can you please locate a repair person who could help? Thank you. — Norma Baptista, email
A: Call Screenmobile, 678-865-4001. The company manufactures screen frames and rescreens damaged panels and doors on-site. It also offers custom solar screens, security screens, shutters, storm windows, motorized blinds, and shades. For more information, visit screenmobile.com.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
About the Author
