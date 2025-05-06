Where can I find it: coffee maker repair, Polo aftershave, plant-based pizza

Credit: Handout
Q: I’m looking for a recommendation for someone to give me a quote to repair two silver-plated coffee makers. One is actually a percolator, and two of the feet broke off. The other coffee pot has the handle broken off. Thank you very much. — Judy Harmon, Dawsonville
A: Call Adamark Jewelers & Silversmiths, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-565-6558. This family-run business offers a wide range of services, including repairing broken teapots, candlesticks, trays and silver spoons. For more information, go to adamarkjewelers.com.
Q: I was trying to find Polo aftershave for men in the green bottle. They’ve come out with other ones, but it’s very hard to find a green bottle. Thank you very much. — Jerry Orlans, Roswell
A: You can pick up a 4.2-ounce bottle of Polo EDT for $110 at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, North Georgia Premium Outlets, 800 Highway 400, Dawsonville, 706-216-6618.
You can stop looking
Reader Scott Danos fell in love with Tattooed Chef cauliflower pizza, which had disappeared from stores in the Atlanta area. Danos hoped that if it were no longer available, another frozen pizza maker would take over the recipe and maybe market it under a different name. Sorry. No such luck.
The company, which turned out some plant-based frozen meals from executive chef and founder Sarah Galletti, was plagued with problems, including a class action lawsuit in January 2023. Later that year, Tattooed Chef filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, five years after it launched. The upside for the company is that it bounced back somewhat under the new ownership of Planted Ventures and its CEO, Sam Galletti, Sarah’s father. Today’s Tattooed Chef frozen offerings include smoothie and entree bowls, along with various vegetable blends, but so far no pizza. I tried contacting Tattooed Chef several times to ask if the company planned on bringing back the pizzas, but no one responded.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
About the Author
