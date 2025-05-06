Where can I find it: coffee maker repair, Polo aftershave, plant-based pizza

Q: I was trying to find Polo aftershave for men in the green bottle. They’ve come out with other ones, but it’s very hard to find a green bottle. Thank you very much. — Jerry Orlans, Roswell

A: You can pick up a 4.2-ounce bottle of Polo EDT for $110 at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, North Georgia Premium Outlets, 800 Highway 400, Dawsonville, 706-216-6618.

You can stop looking

Reader Scott Danos fell in love with Tattooed Chef cauliflower pizza, which had disappeared from stores in the Atlanta area. Danos hoped that if it were no longer available, another frozen pizza maker would take over the recipe and maybe market it under a different name. Sorry. No such luck.

The company, which turned out some plant-based frozen meals from executive chef and founder Sarah Galletti, was plagued with problems, including a class action lawsuit in January 2023. Later that year, Tattooed Chef filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, five years after it launched. The upside for the company is that it bounced back somewhat under the new ownership of Planted Ventures and its CEO, Sam Galletti, Sarah’s father. Today’s Tattooed Chef frozen offerings include smoothie and entree bowls, along with various vegetable blends, but so far no pizza. I tried contacting Tattooed Chef several times to ask if the company planned on bringing back the pizzas, but no one responded.

