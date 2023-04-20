What Ben Folds has learned from working with orchestras

Speaking of orchestras, he serves as the first-ever artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in D.C., a post he’s held since 2017.

Because of his work with orchestras, including a handful of performances with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra since 2014, the soundscape of his music — and his working methods — have evolved.

In recent days, the pop-rock pianist has been hard at work preparing for an international tour, creating a musical within a music video entitled “Exhausting Lover” directed by “Drunk History’s” Derek Waters and putting the final touches on “What Matters Most,” his first studio album since 2015, set for release June 2.

Eight years on from his most recent album release, and with a social landscape still struggling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Folds spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his love of process, the importance of his return to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and and injecting both craft and fun into his upcoming album.

Folds’ most recent direct collaboration with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in 2021 had a profound effect on the way he works. “I came to a revelation that I have used since, which has informed me in the way I direct my shows,” Folds said. “Pop arrangements suffer from not being written correctly for the environment, and I know that now that I am hearing it without any amplification. I sound like a broken record now about cutting the monitors at shows, and the last show with ASO was the instance that carried my philosophy forward with the orchestrators.

“I needed to learn to compose in their language, and in doing so, bring along different audiences from different backgrounds to the orchestra for all the right reasons. My advocacy for the orchestra in general is that I always make sure to leave them in their natural environment as much as possible.”

The craft of songwriting and composing has always been important in Folds’ work, showcasing his gift for penning lyrics that explore loss, love, parenthood, and the ups and downs of our relationships. However, for the upcoming “What Matters Most,” Folds’ main mission is twofold. “One, it has to be generous, making something for the joy of hearing it. Second, craftsmanship. There are enough albums out there, and no one needs it, but if I am going to do it, I need to be offering what I can, which is craftsmanship,” Folds said.

“Really, I am a lab technician. I don’t even care to see a discussion about what the songs are really about, or the pain or joy, I just want to make a record that is well crafted and fun to listen to.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Ben Folds and a Piano with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

8 p.m. April 23. Sold out; resell tickets available. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733.4800, aso.org. Folds will also be at Criminal Records in Little Five Points (1154 Euclid Ave. NE) at 5:30 p.m. April 22 for a poster-signing and meet and greet with fans.