Ukraine in the spotlight at European Film Festival of Atlanta

Each country has chosen their own film to exhibit and the offerings include Belgium’s Oscar-nominated “Close,” about the broken bond between two 13-year-old boys, France’s acclaimed courtroom drama “Saint Omer,” Latvia’s drama “Oleg,” and Switzerland’s “Last Dance,” in which a 75-year-old has to deal with his late wife’s family. Some of the films will be making their local debuts.

As well as serving as the consulate general of Latvia, Kevin Casebier is also chairman of the festival. When a colleague initially proposed uniting different countries for the project, he was leery, wondering about the addition of another Atlanta film festival and what difference it would make it. Yet after he thought about it, he relented, realizing it was a wonderful opportunity for those involved. “It’s a way to promote all the filmmaking in Europe as well as each country and their diversity, their tourism and the platforms they have for talent and consuls,” he says.

A filmmaker himself who produced 2019′s “Beneath Us” and 2021′s “The War Below,” Casebier also recognized that festivals can be about more than promotion and entertainment. “These screenings can spark dialogue and encourage people to discuss themes.”

Afineevsky will be receiving the Golden Peach Film Award from the festival for his film work, which also includes 2017′s “Cries From Syria” and 2020′s “Francesco,” in which the director visited the Vatican to talk to Pope Francis about issues such as peace, climate change, religious tolerance and homosexuality. He calls “Freedom on Fire” a companion piece to “Winter on Fire” and the new film features interviews with civilians, soldiers, doctors, journalists, religious leaders, and volunteers.

When he finished “Winter on Fire” in 2014, he realized later he’d actually witnessed the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

“It started there, but the world neglected eight years of (it),” says the director. “No one paid attention. Last year we saw the full-scale invasion that Russia started.” The COVID-19 pandemic and presidential issues dominated a lot of the media’s attention over the years, he acknowledges.

Asked repeatedly if he’d be re-visiting the subject later in his career, he didn’t think he would, assuming others would be covering the war, or a film studio would make a movie. That never happened, however.

So last February, despite being terrified, he returned to the area. He rounded up his “Winter on Fire” team and added more editors and cinematographers, knowing he would need to talk to people all over the country and not just Kyiv’s Maidan square.

The first cut was presented at the Venice Film Festival in the fall, six months later, and then at the Toronto Film Festival. Even after those screenings, Afineevsky continued to film and made updates through February. “We wanted the movie to talk about the last eight years and go back through the history of Ukraine.”

Despite all the bombings in the area, the director and his team were able to fly in and present a screening in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in February to a sold-out in-person crowd, coinciding with the anniversary of the invasion. Afineevsky calls the evening an amazing experience.

Ukrainian locals will be in attendance for opening night of the European Film Festival of Atlanta and their culture and food will be celebrated at the reception. Afineevsky’s Q&A session will be also televised globally at a later point.

For Casebier and the other consulates, it’s important to show support and solidarity for the country and to continue to raise awareness. “For some people in Washington, there is current discussion that we may not want to support (Ukraine) long term,” says Casebier. “It’s the wrong decision to make and (events like this) keep the situation in the forefront.”

FESTIVAL PREVIEW

European Film Festival of Atlanta

May 12-15. Individual screenings, $12-$15; festival pass, $100. Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. eurofilmfestatl.com.