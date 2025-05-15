Credit: Photo courtesy of Virginia Highland District Porchfest Credit: Photo courtesy of Virginia Highland District Porchfest

Virginia Highland District Porchfest

Stroll through Virginia Highland and enjoy 100-plus bands, plus an artists and small vendors market, food trucks and more.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. festival, 10:30 a.m. Rock ‘n Relay, with music performances at neighborhood businesses after the festival. Saturday. Free admission. Virginia-Highland neighborhood, just east of Midtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Cycling Festival: Family Explorers

Bring the kids to explore Piedmont Park in this event that’s part of the weeklong Atlanta Cycling Festival. The fun includes a bike decoration station, challenge courses and a two-mile loop for older kids.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free. Noguchi Playscape, Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta.

Frühlingsfest

Celebrate the renewal of spring with authentic German and European beer, wine and cuisine as well as exhibitions by 40 metro artists, live DJ sets and musical performances and hourly cultural exhibitions.

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Adults $6 presale, $10 at the gate, free for ages 18 and younger. Westside Provisions District, 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta.

Cobb

“We the People”

Watch the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s season finale, which features different perspectives on American life. These include ballet music from “Appalachian Spring” and the world premiere of “Requiem Americano,” which addresses important societal issues. The GSO will be joined by the GSO Chorus, tenor Timothy Miller and the Atlanta Boy Choir.

7:30 p.m. Saturday. $16.10-$46.10. Kennesaw State University Bailey Performance Center, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. 770-615-2908.

Marietta Greek Festival

Feast on homemade Greek goodies and experience the culture with music, dancing and the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church’s beautiful grounds.

4-10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $5 one-day adult admission, $10 weekend pass, free for children under 12. Additional online ticket packages include admission and gift cards. 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta. 770-924-8080.

Smyrna Library Used Book Sale

Score deals on a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books, as well as puzzles, DVDs, audiobook CDs and music CDs. Prices range from $1 to $5.

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Smyrna Public Library meeting room, 100 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. 770-431-2860.

DeKalb

Credit: Photo courtesy of Brookhaven Bolt 5K Credit: Photo courtesy of Brookhaven Bolt 5K

Brookhaven Bolt 5K

Run, walk or push a stroller through Brookhaven’s Ashford Park neighborhood. The race is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and all proceeds go to support Ashford Park Elementary School.

8 a.m. Saturday. $40. $10 discount when registering four or more participants. Village Place Brookhaven, 430 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven.

Family Field Day

Get the family together to compete in classic field day games, such as sack races and a water balloon toss, along with art-inspired games.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free, with online registration required. Spruill Center for the Arts Education Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-394-3447.

Arabia Mountain sunset hike and acoustic concert

Hike Arabia Mountain and enjoy an acoustic performance by Atlanta musician JaaLa at the top while the sun sets.

7-9 p.m. Saturday. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060.

North Fulton

Family Night Hike

Explore the sights and sounds of the evening forest, relax around the campfire and roast a marshmallow and meet one of the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s animals.

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. $15 per person general public, $12 members. Registration required by Thursday. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Sundays in the Park: “Come Dancing with the Band”

Bring some chairs and picnic blankets — and some food and drink if you’d like — and enjoy music from the Georgia Sensation Chorus, a group of women known for their barbershop harmonies. The Roswell New Horizons Pops Band, a 40-member ensemble, also will perform.

5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Free. Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. 770-641-3950.

Chocolate-making class for adults

If you’re 18 or over (or 21 or over if you’d like to bring a bottle of wine), delve into the world of chocolate with samples and an in-depth discussion before creating your own handmade chocolates to take home.

6-8 p.m. Friday. $70. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Cafe, 1575 Old Alabama Road, Suite 205, Roswell. 678-728-0100.

Gwinnett

Dino Fest

Walk through an adventure with more than 70 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, themed rides and food options.

Continues 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $17.99-$19.99 per person, free for children 3 and under. Mall of Georgia parking lot, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford.

Atlanta British Motorcar Day

See more than 200 cars from 16 metro Atlanta British car clubs at this 41st annual event.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Southeast Exotic Bird Fair

See and buy beautiful birds as well as cages, feed, toys, nest boxes and more.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Adults, $5; children 12 and under, free. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.