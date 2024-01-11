Continuing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14. Adults $15 online, $17 at the event site. Children 12 and under admitted free. Georgia World Congress Center - Hall C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

See a wide selection of boats, relax in the Lake Life Lounge, watch live fishing demos and seminars, attend a sailing seminar and more.

HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands Tour

4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. $24 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta.

Watch performances from HBCU bands from Texas Southern, Benedict College, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Fort Valley and Talladega College.

Beloved Community Awards

6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. $100 and up. Hyatt Regency Atlanta Centennial Ballroom, 265 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-526-8900.

Join The King Center’s Beloved Community Awards celebration hosted by Essence Atkins and Dule Hill as part of the Center’s MLK holiday events. Honorees include Michael J. Fox, Deloris Jordan and Spelman College. Musical performers include Ronald Isley featuring The Isley Brothers.

Cobb

MLK Day Celebration

10 a.m.-noon Monday, Jan. 15. Free admission and parking. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-425-5757.

The Cobb County Branch of the NAACP hosts this annual celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and featuring musicians, singers and dancers and more. The annual Living the Dream award will be presented to a community member who demonstrates Dr. King’s ideals.

Comedy on the Square

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13. The Alley Stage, 11 Anderson St., Marietta. 770-919-0001.

Laugh along with a lineup of comedians handpicked for their wit and charisma as they bring their unique styles to The Alley Stage.

Greater Atlanta Coin Show

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14. Free admission. Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel and Conference Center, Joe Mack Wilson Ballroom, 500 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 770-772-4359.

Buy collectible coins, currency, bullion, jewelry and collecting supplies from a variety of dealers. Experienced coin dealers can also offer appraisals for your collectible coins, currency or precious metals.

DeKalb

Oglethorpe University Museum of Art Community Day

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Free. Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, 4484 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 404-364-8555.

Take part in a special community day featuring refreshments from local Hispanic/Latino vendors, tours of the latest printmaking exhibition by trained, bilingual student docents and more. Handcrafted items made by Oglethorpe students will be available to purchase.

Boxcar Radio with Polly Holiday

9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. $15. Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Listen to Boxcar Radio, a group of seasoned musicians that’s a rising force in Atlanta’s Americana music scene.

Community Art Making

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14. Free with donations appreciated. Charis Books and More/Charis Circle, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304.

Create art from a potluck of supplies in an event hosted by local trans and disabled artists Barry Lee and Noah Grigni. All ages, skill levels and art forms are welcome, and be sure to wear a mask inside the store.

North Fulton

Date/BFF Night - Starry Winter Wonderland

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12. $39-$48 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Bring a date or your BFF to paint a snowy, starry winter wonderland scene to take home.

Mario the Maker Magician

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. $12. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.

Bring the kids to see Mario “the Maker Magician” Marchese, a New York-based performer known for his unique brand of Robot Magic. He’s appeared on children’s programs such as “Sesame Street” and has been the opening act for famed magician David Blaine.

California Dreaming

4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. $25, $20 for members. Fermented, 50 Canton St. Suite 106, Alpharetta. 470-361-2091.

Taste your way through five wines from throughout California.

Gwinnett

Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. $28 and up. Parking $10. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

Enjoy a tribute concert by Queen Nation, which has performed over 1,200 concerts together.

Get Organized!

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Free. Gwinnett Public Library Grayson Branch, 700 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-978-5154.

Celebrate National Get Organized Month by learning tips to organize your life and help you succeed at school, work or home.

Bingo Night

6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. $10 adults, $5 kids, $2 extra cards. The Play Parlor, 470 N. Clayton St. Suite 100, Lawrenceville. 770-910-7466.

Get the family together to play bingo for fun and prizes.