Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Celebrate Mardi Gras with a party at The Battery Atlanta, or head to Decatur for the annual Mead Road Mardi Gras parade and party. If you’re in the mood for some food and drink, the Atlanta Brunch Festival in Atlantic Station offers brunch bites, cocktails and live music.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Brunch Festival

Noon-4 p.m. (11 a.m. early entry) Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2, plus one additional date. General admission $55 in advance, $65 day of event unless sold out, includes all drinks with additional charge for food. Early entry $80 in advance, $90 day of event unless sold out, includes unlimited drinks, early entry and three food tickets. Brunch Baller tickets $145, includes early entry, unlimited drinks, brunch bites, six food tickets and more. Atlantic Station 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta.

Enjoy brunch bites, mimosas, bloody marys, brunch punch, beer, wine and live music with Davis & the Love and DJ Q-Tip at this 21-and-older event.

Georgia Plant Swap + Sale

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 2. Free admission. Wild Heaven West End, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232.

Swap your clippings, cuttings and plant accessories with other attendees, buy some new plants and take or donate some freebies.

Beethoven Project: Symphonies 6+8

Continues 8 p.m. Saturday, March 1. $39 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.

Listen as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Performs Beethoven’s popular “Pastoral” symphony as well as his Eighth Symphony, which is highlighted by his gift for invention and impish charm. A free preconcert talk starts at 6:30 p.m.

Cobb

American Numismatic Association National Money Show

Continues 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 1. Friday admission $10, free for ANA members and children under 12, Saturday admission free for everyone. Valid photo ID required for ages 18 and up. Parking $10 per day. Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 800-367-9723.

See millions of dollars worth of rare coins and numismatic treasures and attend lectures and presentations. You can also buy, sell and trade with hundreds of dealers and find out what your old coins may be worth.

Marietta the Gathering

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 1. Free admission. Glover Park, Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-794-5606.

Celebrate the geek community, pop culture and the arts with a guild show, a street full of board games you can play, video gaming, open play card gaming tables, performances, contests and more.

Mardi Gras Live!

6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 1. General admission: $30 (includes admission and one drink ticket,) VIP $75 (includes admission to Coors Banquet Bar, two drink tickets and Low Country boil buffet.) Live! at The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Wear your Mardi Gras beads and eat, drink and enjoy live entertainment at this party experience.

DeKalb

Mead Road Mardi Gras

1 p.m. parade, and then party after the parade until dark Saturday, March 1. Free to attend. Parade begins at FAVE, 101 5th Ave., Decatur, and ends at The Imperial, 726 W. College Ave., Decatur.

Watch the parade and then stay afterward for the party, where you can buy food and drink. The event is a fundraiser for the Decatur Education Foundation.

Free First Saturday: Wonderful Wetlands

1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 1. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Bring the family for a guided wetland hike, nature-inspired crafts and interactive activities.

Alt Country and Bluegrass Night

6 p.m. Sunday, March 2. General admission $20.03 in advance, table seating $24.20 in advance. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Catch a performance by Run Katie Run and the Surly Trolls at Eddie’s Attic.

North Fulton

Oscars Live Viewing Party

6 p.m. preshow activities, seating opens, 7 p.m. ceremony begins. Sunday, March 2. Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977.

Dress to impress and walk the red carpet and enjoy photo ops, vendors and prizes before the show and then watch the Academy Awards ceremony. All proceeds will benefit The Drake House, which empowers women and children experiencing homelessness.

BFF/Date Night Painting

7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 1. $40-$50 per person. Alpharetta Crossing Shopping Center, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta.

Bring your BFF or a date to paint a moonlit waterfall scene on a canvas, framed canvas or wood plank board.

Creator Circle Free Open Studio Day

1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Free. The Art Center, 6290 Abbotts Bridge Road, Building 700, Johns Creek. 770-623-8448.

Bring your artistic work in progress and socialize with other creative types for a chill afternoon.

Gwinnett

Kidsignments

Continues 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Shop for all kinds of clothing, toys, gear and more for babies, children and teens with many items 40% off on Friday and 50% off on Saturday.

IT'S HERE!!! The official list of breweries for the #SuwaneeBeerFest2025 is now up on our website! We'll have the full beer list up soon! Check it out: https://suwaneebeerfest.com/brewery-list/ Posted by Suwanee Beer Fest on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Suwanee Beer Fest Beer Chaser 5K

11 a.m. Saturday, March 1. $60 with a full beer at the finish, $70 for five 3-ounce samples plus a full beer, with both prices increasing after Friday, Feb. 28. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Run for your best time and reward yourself with a full beer at the finish line, or just have fun and walk, jog or run the course with five stops for 3-ounce beer samples along the way, plus a full beer at the finish line. Stay after the race for a party at StillFire Brewing, located directly across the street. The race is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and benefits Kiwanis Suwanee.

“Firebird”

3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 2. $25-$55. $10 parking. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office: 770-813-7500, tickets: 470-639-8243.

Watch the ballet “Firebird,” woven with the threads of Russian folklore and performed by the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre.