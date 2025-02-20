If you’re looking for something fun to do in Atlanta this weekend, head to the Gas South Arena for the thrills of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus with more than 75 aerialists, acrobats and more. Or celebrate Black History Month at the Atlanta Black Expo, a two-day event with activities such as shopping, speakers, food tastings and workshops.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

2-6 p.m. general admission, noon-6 p.m. VIP. Saturday, Feb. 22. $45 general admission, $85 VIP. 1380 Atlantic Dr. NW, Atlanta.

Sip your choice of over 60 beers and 40 bourbons and pig out on barbecue in many different forms, including pulled pork from whole hogs, ribs, brisket, chicken and sausages, plus all the fixin’s.

Atlanta Black Expo

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. $15 one-day general admission. $35 premium, $65 VIP, $95 VIP ultimate. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Celebrate Black culture with exhibits, workshops, speakers, shopping, food tastings and more.

Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Adults 13 and older $28, children 3-12 years old $15, children under 3 free, Family Pass (two adults and up to four kids) $89. Tickets include festival activities and admission to the Aquarium during and after the festival. Parking $25, $15 for Aquarium members. Georgia Aquarium, Ocean’s Ballroom, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-883-2130.

Celebrate 100 years of the Atlanta Jewish Times with music from Jewish performers and a live big band, kosher food, a costume contest and the ability to connect with dozens of Atlanta Jewish organizations.

Cobb

Jurassic Quest

Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. $22-$36. Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

See life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dig for fossils at science tables, complete dinosaur-related crafts and more.

Special Olympics Polar Plunge

9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth.

Raise money and take the plunge to support the athletes of Special Olympics Georgia. Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including best costume, highest individual fundraiser and more.

Stay & Play Saturday

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Included with Museum admission of $5-$10, free for members. The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

Enjoy engaging activities showcasing the impact of Black innovators in science, technology, engineering and math. The National Society of Black Engineers from Kennesaw State University will lead the activities.

DeKalb

Stonecrest Battle of the Drumlines

2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Free. Miller Grove High School Auditorium, 2645 DeKalb Medical Parkway, Stonecrest.

Listen to drumlines from Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University and Miles College as well as Arabia Mountain High School, Lithonia High School, Martin Luther King High School and Miller Grove High School.

Spring Garden Prep Workshop

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. $25 nonmembers, $20 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Take a hands-on gardening workshop to learn tips and techniques to prepare your garden for the spring. You’ll also be able to plant seeds in a seed starter to take home.

Love Run 5K

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. $40. Decatur Square gazebo, 1 Court Square, Decatur.

Run in the 10th annual Love Run 5K presented by DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston and stay for complimentary hot drinks and doughnuts, music and a 360 photo booth. The event is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race, and all proceeds will benefit the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence.

North Fulton

Bowls Ceramic Sale and Chili Cook-Off

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Free entry and refreshments, $30 per bowl. The Art Center, 6290 Abbotts Bridge Road, Building 700, Johns Creek. 770-623-8448.

Choose from hundreds of unique handmade bowls, judge the chili competition and enjoy drinks from Six Bridges Brewing Company. Live pottery demonstrations and a silent auction will also be held.

Georgia Arbor Day Celebration

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 22. Free with registration required. Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Join a tree tour at Bulloch Hall as a guide helps you explore historic native trees. You’ll be able to take home a free redbud sapling and watch a demonstration of how to plant it. Fun tree-themed activities will also be available.

Love and Light

6:30 p.m. pre-concert activity, 7:30 p.m. concert. Friday, Feb. 21. $21.50-$31.50. Alpharetta Methodist Church, 69 N. Main St., Alpharetta.

Keep the love going after Valentine’s Day with the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra’s performance of lighthearted yet tender staples of classical music.

Gwinnett

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. $25 and up. Parking $10. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office: 770-813-7500, tickets: 470-639-8243.

Watch awe-inspiring aerial, acrobatic, dance, music, comedy and thrills from 75 performers representing over 18 countries.

Black Heritage Festival

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Free admission. Shorty Howell Park activity building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 678-277-0900.

Celebrate Black history and culture as you enjoy music and food and shop with merchants.

“The Good Life”

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. $35. Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929.

Join Joe Gransden and his band as they take you on a stroll through the life and career of iconic crooner Tony Bennett.