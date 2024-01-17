‘The White Chip’ heading off-Broadway; Out Front to host Writers Festival

Previews of The White Chip begin at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on January 22, with opening night set for February 1. The run continues through March 9.

Theatrical Outfit and Dad’s Garage co-produced a well-received staging of “The White Chip” last year at Dad’s Garage, where Daniels was a co-founder and served as an early artistic director of the improv comedy troupe. ArtsATL included it in its list of best of the year productions for 2023.

This year, Los Angeles-based Del Shores Foundation is moving its annual Writers Festival to Atlanta. The event, hosted by Out Front Theatre Company, will take place February 23-25.

Out Front produced Del Shores’ hit play “Sordid Lives” in 2017, re-imagining it with a primarily Black cast.

“It’s been an honor to be a partner with the Del Shores Foundation for several years, and to be asked to host the 2024 Del Shores writer’s conference is a privilege and a joy,” said Paul Conroy, Out Front’s founder and producing artistic director. “I’m so thankful for the support that the foundation gives to not only theater companies like us but also individual writers. Their prioritization of queer theater and film is vital in the world we live in.”

Atlanta playwright Lee Osorio won Best Play in the foundation’s 2023 Writers Search for his work titled “A Third Way” about a queer, open marriage.

