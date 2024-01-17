‘The White Chip’ heading off-Broadway; Out Front to host Writers Festival

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
A new production of “The White Chip” will soon take the stage off-Broadway. The latest version of former Atlantan Sean Daniels’ autobiographical comedy about his struggle with sobriety is being directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (“Next Fall,” “Mothers and Sons”) and stars Crystal Dickinson (“Clybourne Park”), Jason Tam (“A Chorus Line”) and Joe Tapper (“You Can’t Take It With You”).
“It’s the honor of a lifetime to have so many people rallying around a piece of art that hopes to change the conversation about addiction through comedy,” Daniels told ArtsATL.
Previews of The White Chip begin at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on January 22, with opening night set for February 1. The run continues through March 9.
Theatrical Outfit and Dad’s Garage co-produced a well-received staging of “The White Chip” last year at Dad’s Garage, where Daniels was a co-founder and served as an early artistic director of the improv comedy troupe. ArtsATL included it in its list of best of the year productions for 2023.
This year, Los Angeles-based Del Shores Foundation is moving its annual Writers Festival to Atlanta. The event, hosted by Out Front Theatre Company, will take place February 23-25.
Out Front produced Del Shores’ hit play “Sordid Lives” in 2017, re-imagining it with a primarily Black cast.
“It’s been an honor to be a partner with the Del Shores Foundation for several years, and to be asked to host the 2024 Del Shores writer’s conference is a privilege and a joy,” said Paul Conroy, Out Front’s founder and producing artistic director. “I’m so thankful for the support that the foundation gives to not only theater companies like us but also individual writers. Their prioritization of queer theater and film is vital in the world we live in.”
Atlanta playwright Lee Osorio won Best Play in the foundation’s 2023 Writers Search for his work titled “A Third Way” about a queer, open marriage.
