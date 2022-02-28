St. Paul and the Broken Bones explore an ‘Alien Coast’

Caption St. Paul and the Broken Bones will play the Eastern in Atlanta on March 4. Credit: Bobbi Rich Credit: Bobbi Rich Caption St. Paul and the Broken Bones will play the Eastern in Atlanta on March 4. Credit: Bobbi Rich Credit: Bobbi Rich

“It was a nice change to come home and try something different, especially when we were going down such a different path,” Janeway said. “And what was also great was how everyone in the band came to the session and were able to throw in all these different kinds of ideas that made for some really interesting outcomes.”

Helping lead the charge was bassist and founding member Jesse Phillips, whose efforts found him rafting a beat and bassline he drew out of a newly bought Korg minilogue analog synth for “The Last Dance,” a chugging anthem driven by a hypnotic groove.

Art loomed large as an inspiration for Janeway, who found himself being inspired by 15th-century Spanish painter Bartolomé Bermejo and fellow Iberian Pablo Picasso. “Bermejo and the Devil,” a simmering gem paced by a sturm-and-dirge beat and spooky whispered harmonies, came out of the vocalist viewing the former’s “Saint Michael Triumphs Over the Devil” at The National Gallery in London. Picasso provided the spark for “Minotaur,” a jam soaked in Janeway’s falsetto vocal that undulates over a loop conjured up by guitarist Browan Lollar and inspired by the late Cubist’s habit of using the fictional monster as an alter ego in his work.

"The Alien Coast" by St. Paul and the Broken Bones was released Jan. 28, 2022.

“Man, I got the chills looking at that [Bermejo] painting,” Janeway admitted. “It was terrifying how clearly you could see the devil in this painting. And with ‘Minotaur,’ it’s all about recognizing inner fear, trying to avoid it and how lonely that can be.”

And while “The Alien Coast” may come off as marking quite an abrupt musical shift for the band to make, Janeway points to the group’s roots playing in Birmingham clubs as being a prime incubator for what was spawned on “The Alien Coast.”

“The music scene is pretty diverse,” he explained. “You have hip-hop, indie rock, metal and all sorts of genres of music. So for us, it kind of shaped us because there really wasn’t a certain way to go because there are not a lot of bands out of Birmingham that tour. It’s not a place for that. We were one of the first ones in a while to do that. For me, there was a club in Birmingham called the Bottle Free Café that’s unfortunately not there anymore. It was the place where we really cut our teeth and where I played in the first band that’d I’d ever been in outside of church. It’s where I met Jesse and the whole idea was for me and Jesse to make a record and be good friends and then go our separate ways.”

What was supposed to be a musical lark instead found St. Paul and the Broken Bones expanding beyond their humble beginnings and getting a huge break in opening for the Rolling Stones, something Janeway still shakes his head over when asked to recount that particular experience.

“It’s one of those things that will be written on our tombstones,” he said with a laugh. “You don’t understand the gravity of it until it actually happens. For me, I didn’t grow up listening to the Rolling Stones because I grew up only listening to religious music. To the guys, that was it. It’s a legacy builder. It was one of those things that no matter what happens to us, nobody can take that away from us. You look at the legacy of people that opened up for the Stones and it’s pretty amazing. Prince opened up for the Stones.”

Fast forward to the present day and St. Paul & the Broken Bones are preparing to hit the road, first on a headlining jaunt that extends into mid-May, followed by a summer co-headlining tour with fellow R&B outliers Fitz and the Tantrums. With the world hopefully coming out of the pandemic, Janeway and his crew are ready to unleash “The Alien Coast” on music-starved concertgoers.

“It’s going to be really interesting sharing all the cool stuff we’ve been doing in the studio,” he said. “I can’t wait to see the reactions of all our fans to our brand of boundary-breaking beauty.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

8:30 p.m. March 4. $39.50-$45. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. easternatl.com.