Santa came to town — for Atlanta’s school for Kris Kringles

Every child knows Santa lives at the North Pole. They may not know that members of the extended Claus family flock to Atlanta twice a year to attend the Northern Lights Santa Academy, where they brush up on faux-fur fashion, learn about beard care and practice shaking when they laugh like a bowl full of jelly.

“There is only one Santa Claus, of course,” said Rick Rosenthal, who is 71 and known as Santa Rick. “But the Claus family is very big, and everyone helps, so they come to the academy and learn how to be professional Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves.”

Rosenthal, who was 16 when he first donned the big red suit, had attended a few Santa schools over the years before deciding to start one of his own. He, along with his wife and business manager, Tracy Rosenthal, launched the Atlanta-based Northern Lights Santa Academy in 2016. The first year, the training attracted 70 students. This time around, 176 students showed up at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North from Aug. 17 to 20.

“I wanted to raise the bar in the Christmas community. I just felt we could do it differently and produce better results,” Rosenthal said. “I wanted an interactive, hands-on experience. No matter what kind of way you learn best, I wanted to offer that and through multiple perspectives. We’ve never had less than seven instructors, and we’ve had as many as 22.”

The students were a mix of men and women, most of whom are over 50. They generally hail from the Southeast, though this time one student flew in from Israel.

Fluffy white beards were plentiful. And although there’s no dress code, red was the color of choice, dotting the training room like ornaments on a Christmas tree.

The academy holds two sessions a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. The spring session covers skills like storytelling, improvisation and building your persona’s backstory. The fall session takes a deeper dive into those skills to prepare students as the holiday season approaches.

The Santas polished their skills to work at malls, attend parties and special events, visit hospitals and homes and participate in photo shoots. Some even make Zoom calls.

Students learned through demonstration and role playing. There were breakout sessions, roundtables and workshops covering a variety of topics, including liability insurance. The fall session also featured a session focusing on visits with special-needs children.

“We took a lot of time to design the special-needs training,” Rosenthal said. “My wife and I worked with professors and doctors to create it. It was quite a process, with students from the University of Augusta analyzing and doing reports, giving us feedback. What it has become is, you can ask any of our students who’ve experienced it, quite powerful and moving.”

For the special-needs training, parents bring their children, who have an array of diagnoses, to the academy for a one-on-one visit with Santa. Their diagnoses range from autism to Down syndrome to conditions that require equipment such as wheelchairs, feeding tubes or oxygen tanks.

The children’s interactions with Santa are broadcast to the academy students, who are tucked out of sight.

“The special-needs classes are amazing. We learn so much,” said Larry Talbert, who is 60 and known as Santa Magic. “After we observe the children with Santa, their parents come in and critique the experience. It’s a great opportunity for us to ask questions.”

Talbert has attended every session, both spring and summer, at the academy since it opened. In fact, he was recruited by Rosenthal in 2016 during a chance encounter at a county government public meeting.

“I watch people,” Rosenthal said. “If I see Santa in you, I’ll approach to talk to you about the school. I’m always looking for Santas. They’re retiring faster than we can get them trained. Demand is high. We need more professional Santas, not just guys in red suits. Santa Magic caught my eye that day. I could just tell he had it.”

Rosenthal wasn’t the first to tell Talbert he should consider becoming Santa.

“He was the third person to say it, but I didn’t feel old enough at the time,” Talbert said. “He told me that was no matter, then told me all about his school. I said I’d go if it was within 30 miles of my house. It was 28 miles away. I called my wife, who always said I’d be Santa when I retired and told her what I agreed to. She thought I was joking. Now she’s my Mrs. Claus.”

Rosenthal considers Talbert among the best Santas and his best instructors.

Talbert, who describes the academy as a big family reunion, leads a class called “Using Magic in Your Christmas Portrayal.” But he still learns from others.

“One of the most enlightening sessions is when seasoned Santas share the hardest questions they’ve ever had to answer. Some of them are real stumpers and you must be on your toes. You can’t hesitate to answer when a kid asks how reindeer fly or if they can go to the North Pole,” Talbert said. “It’s like studying for a test. To be a professional, you have to really prepare. Each year we strive do better.”

Talbert said his Santa work has made him a better person.

“Recently someone asked if I always smile and I said, ‘Yeah, I guess I do,’” Talbert said. “He asked why, and I said, “Well, I’m Santa Claus, but shhh, don’t tell anyone. I’m incognito right now.’”

Regardless of who is driving the sleigh, Rosenthal said, professional standards for Santa are critical.

“You must love children, think on your feet and be warm and jovial. You must carry yourself with respect and aim for a regal appearance,” he said. “Santa universally and unconditionally loves everyone. He provides hope, inspiration, love, kindness, imagination. All the Claus family gives that. We have a huge responsibility to all. It’s a lifestyle, day in and day out. We don’t wear costumes. We wear suits. We don’t play Santa. We are Santa.”