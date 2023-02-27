News briefs: Russell Gunn’s big night; South Arts jazz; Kaminsky receives award

Gunn’s suite of music explores those genres, from deep blues to gospel to second-line drumming. Gunn told The New York Times that the Apollo stage is “the mecca of what I represent as a musician.”

The Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra has received massive acclaim for its blend of hard bop blended with hip-hop elements and other influences.

The Greg Satterthwaite Quartet is one of 12 recipients of the South Arts Winter 2023 Jazz Road Artists grant.

The artists will each receive up to $15,000 to cover tour expenses to perform concerts nationwide.

The Atlanta-based arts funding organization has awarded $1.8 million to 137 jazz artists across the country since 2018. The Jazz Road Artist series is funded by the Doris Duke Foundation and the Mellon Foundation, and supports about 50 jazz artists each year.

Satterthwaite’s group is based in Dacula and he is an assistant professor of jazz piano and African American Studies at the University of Georgia. He is at work on his second album, to be called “Savannah Blue.”

“We are so thrilled to welcome the winter class of Jazz Road Artists and help elevate their artistry on stages across the nation,” said Drew Tucker, director of jazz with South Arts. “Among this pool of artists, there are a range of career levels and accomplishments. This class is representative of the heart and diversity that has not only carried the cultural footprint of this genre, but also its expansion.”

Acclaimed poet Ilya Kaminsky, who holds the Bourne Chair in Poetry at Georgia Tech, has received a $50,000 cash award from United States Artists, a Chicago-based arts funding organization that has awarded more than $38 million to artists since 2006.

Kaminsky is one of 45 recipients of the 2023 USA Fellowships. Individual artists are allowed to decide how to use the cash award.

He was born in Odessa in Ukraine and came to the United States in 1993 when his family was granted asylum by the American government. Kaminsky is the author of “Deaf Republic” and “Dancing In Odessa.” “Deaf Republic” was a New York Times notable book for 2019, and named a “best book” by publications ranging from The Washington Post to Publisher’s Weekly to Vanity Fair.

