Macon native leads excellent American program at the Atlanta Symphony

This is the Macon-born conductor’s second appearance leading the orchestra — in his debut in 2023, he appeared as a last-minute replacement for the scheduled guest conductor — and the orchestra responded well to his direction.

Cox opened the evening with “Adagio for Strings” by Samuel Barber, signaling with the solemn, elegiac hymn the moral quandary and sadness to come in “Doctor Atomic.” The ASO created the equivalent of an aural warm blanket — a sound well blended and balanced that seemed to call out: “Step inside; feel more deeply.” It was a presence in the hall that shifted and churned below a slowly ascending theme. Cox played up the tension in the work, which peaks with a nearly unbearable cry of pain and longing before suddenly sinking back down into deep contemplation.

Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances,” performed after intermission, once again showcased the ASO’s gorgeous ensemble sound. After a subtle opening by the strings, the first movement came alive with forceful ensemble chords, Cox directing the attack by rearing back his arms and punching the air with both hands. The ensemble then fell away for an awakening by the woodwinds, led by Elizabeth Koch Tiscione on oboe, that morphed into a sprightly dialogue featuring alto saxophonist Nathan Nabb, the new director of Kennesaw State University’s music school. Nabb’s shaded, round tone blended gloriously with the rest of the section. Brilliant playing abounded during the rest of the 35-minute work, with the ASO sounding in top form throughout the crowd-pleasing and engaging composition.

Thursday proved to be an unanticipated but welcome exploration of American history. Long after his exile from Russia, Rachmaninoff composed his dances while living on Long Island, New York; “Symphonic Dances” would turn out to be his last composition. Adams’ symphony explores a dark, pivotal time in our country through the lens of forward-looking, modern American music. Opening the evening with a seminal American expression of tragedy and loss set the tone for a masterful program where the whole proved even better than its parts.

Additional performance 8 p.m. Oct. 26. $46-$119. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, aso.org.