Los Angeles’ BodyTraffic bringing dynamic mixed bill to KSU Dance Theater

Founded in 2007, and led today by artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett, BodyTraffic commissions work from nationally and internationally acclaimed choreographers. Here in Atlanta, three North American choreographers will be represented in the mixed bill.

Micaela Taylor, named one of Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch” in 2019, is BodyTraffic’s first artist in residence. Her choreography has been presented at the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, and she has received numerous commissions from companies including Rambert, the Getty Museum and Ballet BC.

Her work “Snap” for BodyTraffic is set to songs by James Brown and encourages audiences to “snap out of it” by celebrating their individuality and not bowing to pressures to conform.

Matthew Neenan was choreographer in residence at the Philadelphia Ballet from 2007 through 2020. Atlanta audiences will see his work “A Million Voices,” which was inspired by midcentury vocalist Peggy Lee and the music of Johnny Mercer, Irving Berlin and more. LA Dance Chronicle praised it as “an uncomplicated and beautifully constructed piece with a simplicity of design and movement that helped us to breathe again and, yes, love again.”

Ethan Colangelo’s “Recurrence” asks why human beings sometimes behave the worst with the people they love the most. Set to music by Vincent Royer, a French violinist and composer, the dance has received several international awards. Colangelo has also performed with BodyTraffic on its national tours.

DANCE PREVIEW

BodyTraffic. 8 p.m. Jan. 26-27. Kennesaw State University Dance Theater, 860 Rossbacher Way, Marietta. $15-$20. kennesaw.edu

