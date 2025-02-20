Life-size animatronic dinosaurs invading Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend

Herds of life-size animatronic dinosaurs will roar into Atlanta’s Cobb Galleria Centre from Friday to Sunday. Jurassic Quest is being billed as the largest, most realistic traveling dinosaur exhibit in North America, offering fun experiences for the entire family.
Each dinosaur — including an 80-foot long apatosaurus and a towering Tyrannosaurus rex — is carefully painted and brought to life with animation. Certain dinosaurs are available to ride, with some standing still and others walking. And cute baby dinosaurs are available to meet, greet and even cuddle, with their older adolescent counterparts venturing into the audience to play.
Adventurers of all ages will be able to dig for dinosaur fossils at science tables and take the Quest, an interactive challenge with clues to follow to earn a reward.
Plenty of activities are available for younger dinosaur fans, including face painting, a tricera-tots soft play area and dino-themed bounce houses.
Tickets range from $22 to $36.
General admission tickets for ages 2 and up include admission to the event, meeting the dinosaurs, learning at the Fossil Experience, enjoying arts and crafts and participating in a Raptor Training Experience. Ride and activity tickets for ages 2 to 10 can be purchased on site.
For children ages 2 to 10 who want to have access to rides and more activities, the Kids Ultimate Ticket includes dinosaur rides, fossil digs and more. (Ultimate Tickets aren’t available for adults or ages 11 and up since rides and inflatables have age and weight restrictions.)
Jurassic Quest will take place at Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta, from noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
More information: jurassicquest.com.
