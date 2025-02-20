Life-size animatronic dinosaurs invading Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend

Herds of life-size animatronic dinosaurs will roar into Atlanta’s Cobb Galleria Centre from Friday to Sunday. Jurassic Quest is being billed as the largest, most realistic traveling dinosaur exhibit in North America, offering fun experiences for the entire family.

Each dinosaur — including an 80-foot long apatosaurus and a towering Tyrannosaurus rex — is carefully painted and brought to life with animation. Certain dinosaurs are available to ride, with some standing still and others walking. And cute baby dinosaurs are available to meet, greet and even cuddle, with their older adolescent counterparts venturing into the audience to play.

Adventurers of all ages will be able to dig for dinosaur fossils at science tables and take the Quest, an interactive challenge with clues to follow to earn a reward.