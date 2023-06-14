X

Kenny Burns to lead Amazon Amp program for finding new Atlanta rappers

Credit: Demetrious Williams

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
The new initiative, “The Come Up,” launches today

Amp, Amazon’s live radio app, announced today the official launch of a new initiative focused on discovering rising hip-hop talent in Atlanta. Helmed by veteran Atlanta-based music executive and radio host Kenny Burns, “The Come Up” will provide an opportunity for creators and listeners on Amp to identify and promote Atlanta’s next big rap artist. The program will feature new shows from Atlanta’s influential tastemakers who’ll help guide the conversation, which include rapper Big Bank, amapiano curator DJ Kash, multimedia personality Paige Shari, and Hot 107.9 host Su Solo.

Each host will have their own weekly show on Amp about pop culture that will also highlight the Atlanta rap artists that they have on their radar. Artists and fans will also have an opportunity to be included in those shows via the app’s chat or call-in features or make their own using Amp’s #TheComeUp. After a month, the hosts will choose their top three artists from across the shows who’ll be highlighted in a docuseries produced by Atlanta photographer Cam Kirk. The artists will also receive promotional support via Amazon and Amp.

“I’ve been in the A since 1992, and that was in the beginning of its music onslaught and dominance,” said Burns. “That’s when LaFace Records planted the flag, So So Def had Kris Kross who released their debut album and sold four million records, so the thought of an idea for ‘The Come Up’ was super dope to me because this is the big city of dreams.”

Credit: Amp

Credit: Amp

Burns said he’s most looking forward to seeing a variety of sounds and highlighting the city’s diverse music scene.

“We have a myriad of things that will resonate with multiple people,” he said. “We’re showing what the A is about. There are many diverse sounds and styles in Atlanta. It’s not just one thing. I think we get caught up in the trap thing a lot. I think we get marginalized in that outside of the city, but we have your rapper’s favorite rapper in Atlanta. We have the next big trap rapper. We have rappers who can play instrument or rappers who can sing and rap. We have things we want to offer that are different, and that’s why it’s called ‘The Come Up.’”

The launch of ‘The Come Up’ coincides with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which Burns said was intentional. Although the genre was officially founded in 1973 in New York City, Burns wants more people to realize that Atlanta has played a crucial role in shaping hip-hop since then.

“Atlanta has been notorious for finding the best artists in the hip-hop,” Burns said. “If you look at the run we’ve had, it’s been over two decades. We’ve contributed to sounds. I think trap music has influenced drill music and things like that, so when you’re breaking down the offering of who did what, it’s come from the A. ‘The Come Up’ will represent that...I’ve seen the soulful sounds of Goodie Mob, the pop culture phenomenon of OutKast. I’ve seen Future introduce a new form of drug rap. I’ve seen Jeezy and T.I. come in with this stance to make it. It reminds me of what Jay-Z and Biggie did for New York.”

When asked about his favorite Atlanta rappers of all-time, Burns lists Jeezy, OutKast and T.I. But he’s also fond of newer artists like K. Camp and B.O.B. With “The Come Up,” he’s hoping to see fresh talent that represent both Atlanta and hip-hop culture in similar ways.

“The things that resonate with me are passion, identity, the ability to hold attention. We have a certain melody and cadence to the way we present ourselves in music that I think it unprecedented and stands out against any city in the world.”

Visit onamp.com/thecomeup to learn more about the program and how to participate.

About the Author

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

