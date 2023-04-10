Indoor family fun around metro Atlanta — and a few ways to play at home

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Box games. For days best spent indoors, gather ‘round for board games the entire family can enjoy. Children ages 4 and up will appreciate Dino Slaps! from Mudpuppy which features bright, colorful illustrations of prehistoric animals that require matching its skeleton to fun scenarios like creatures riding a bicycle, playing a guitar, eating ice cream or reading a book. Adults will be amused by Delightfully Useless Trivia by Brass Monkey, a very entertaining card game with topics like Words with Friends which yields this question: What recipe did Gwyneth Paltrow publish on her blog “Goop” in retaliation to a comment by Martha Stewart? No spoilers here, just the options: chili con artist, has-been burrito, jailbird cake or dry white bread. Shuffle and mix vivid wooden patterned pieces with a Frank Lloyd Wright domino set by Galison. It’s a classic twist on black and white dominoes and interesting for players of all ages. Dino Slaps! card game, $9.99. mudpuppy.com. Delightfully Useless Trivia, $14. brassmonkeygoods.com. Frank Lloyd Wright domino set, $39.99. galison.com.

Build, explore, play. Creative kids will love building kitchens, cities, monster trucks, dinosaurs, fossils, trains and more at the recently relaunched LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta which features 10 activity zones including building adventures, an interactive ride and more in a 35,000 square-foot space. It is also a Certified Autism Center with signs that rate each attraction’s sensory level to create a more inclusive space for families that may be sensitive to lights, loud sounds and certain objects. Children ages 3 and younger receive free admission; all others, $30.99-$43.99 each. Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-848-9252, legodiscoverycenter.com/atlanta.

Game time. Have you ever heard of the football bowling pin game called fowling? Get (re)acquainted with this game at the Fowling Warehouse Atlanta where two competing teams alternate throwing a football with the aim of knocking down all 10 pins (like in a traditional bowling game) before their opponent clears theirs. The warehouse features 20 fowling lanes, more than 40 televisions for folks who prefer to watch games instead of playing them, a lounge with additional games and a 70-foot full bar with a $2 mystery beer machine. Kids can partake in games; bar cocktails and beers are adults only. Open to ages 10 and up who are accompanied by an adult before 8 p.m. After, this gaming spot is 21 and older. Admission is free; games, food and drinks are a la carte. 1356 English St. NW, Atlanta. 470-491-3695, fowlingwarehouse.com/atlanta.

Compact slide. Parents and grandparents may remember sliding down stairs using crafty items like laundry baskets, cardboard boxes or plastic lids from large containers. Today, minimize the bumpy ride and make things easier for children by turning interior stairs at home into a slide with StairSlide, a series of connecting lightweight plastic pieces that can be used year-round. The durable and easy-to-assemble slide features non-slip rubber grips which can be adjusted for different stair heights and conveniently stacks together in sections for storage. StairSlide pieces are quasi-customized to accommodate the number of interior stairs. A foam-filled landing pad is also available (or keep it old school and use plush pillows for softer landings). $99-$792. stairslide.com.

The game plan. Football fans of all ages can spend the day at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame which features a 45-yard indoor football field to test your skill level and discover who can kick a 20-yard field goal; 4K film shown on an ultra-high definition movie-style theater; interactive exhibits; and more. Ages 3 and younger receive free admission; all others, $17.99-$24.99. 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-880-4800, cfbhall.com.