Go Atlanta: Valentine’s Day chocolates and Anita Baker, Sweetwater 420 Festival, Kenny Loggins to cut loose in Atlanta, Redbird flies away

Ichigo, Japanese for “strawberry,’ is our pet of the week and his name suits him. He is indeed a sweet boy. He is medium-high energy and has the cutest zoomies. He loves toys and he also takes treats well. His foster family gives him rave reviews. He is not only potty trained and loving, he gets along well with kids and already knows “sit,” and will happily learn more with a few of his favorite treats. All he needs now is to find his forever home. To find out how you can adopt Ichigo, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com or head to his shelter page.

