Go Atlanta: Valentine’s Day chocolates and Anita Baker, Sweetwater 420 Festival, Kenny Loggins to cut loose in Atlanta, Redbird flies away

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho tells us about Bruce Springsteen’s performance at his recent stop in Atlanta. Plus where you can catch Kenny Loggins as he makes his final tour, and Anita Baker’s Valentine’s Day show.

Yvonne Zusel from the AJC food and dining team explains why the acclaimed Atlanta restaurant Redbird will close later this month. Yvonne also talks about the trend of restaurants opening in hotels, and how nearby Athens is becoming a dining destination.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison has details on Mavis Staples’s appearance in Atlanta, and he’ll introduce you to the pet of the week.

Plus, our team tells you about the return of the Sweetwater 420 Festival, the best places for Valentine’s Day chocolates, and this year’s Puppy Bowl with the Atlanta connection.

Ichigo, Japanese for “strawberry,’ is our pet of the week and his name suits him. He is indeed a sweet boy. He is medium-high energy and has the cutest zoomies. He loves toys and he also takes treats well. His foster family gives him rave reviews. He is not only potty trained and loving, he gets along well with kids and already knows “sit,” and will happily learn more with a few of his favorite treats. All he needs now is to find his forever home. To find out how you can adopt Ichigo, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com or head to his shelter page.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

