Go Atlanta: Music Midtown returns, radio moves and new dining options

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, entertainment reporter Rodney Ho has the latest on the two radio personalities returning to the Atlanta airwaves. He’ll also tell you about Museum of Illusions coming to Atlantic Station this weekend. Plus, two TV shows airing on TBS that are shot here in Atlanta.

Food, dining, and living editor Ligaya Figueras has a number of new restaurant openings and new additions to the drinking scene for you to check out. She also introduces you to Max Hines, chef and founder of Atlanta pop-up collective Stolen Goods, and Quianah Upton, founder of Nourish Botanica, to talk about Nourish Botanica hosting the Stolen Goods chef collective residency this month.

Editor Shane Harrison looks forward to the return of Music Midtown this fall and Paws Fest this weekend at The Avenue West Cobb. Speaking of paws, Shane will introduce you to Magic Midnight, our pet of the week.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Like a small sliver of moonlight in the middle of the night, our pet of the week Magic Midnight really is something special. Magic Midnight is a gentle soul who will be the perfect companion for anyone looking for easy-going walks (he’s great on leash) and a little relaxation in their lives. Magic Midnight’s calm nature also extends to his play with furry friends as he enjoys hanging out with other laid-back pups. He’ll also be happy to show off his very patient “sit” in exchange for a treat. Whether you’re curled up on the couch with a good book or taking a tranquil stroll through the park, Magic Midnight will be right by your side, offering gentle kisses and all the love in the world. To learn more about Magic Midnight stop by LifeLine’s Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

