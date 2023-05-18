Go Atlanta: Music Midtown returns, radio moves and new dining options

Like a small sliver of moonlight in the middle of the night, our pet of the week Magic Midnight really is something special. Magic Midnight is a gentle soul who will be the perfect companion for anyone looking for easy-going walks (he’s great on leash) and a little relaxation in their lives. Magic Midnight’s calm nature also extends to his play with furry friends as he enjoys hanging out with other laid-back pups. He’ll also be happy to show off his very patient “sit” in exchange for a treat. Whether you’re curled up on the couch with a good book or taking a tranquil stroll through the park, Magic Midnight will be right by your side, offering gentle kisses and all the love in the world. To learn more about Magic Midnight stop by LifeLine’s Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

