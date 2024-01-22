RuPaul is returning to Atlanta to discuss his memoir at the Tabernacle

Credit: Harper Collins Credit: Harper Collins

“The book is called ‘The House of Hidden Meanings’ because underneath every story is another story that really tells you what’s going on, and I wanted it to look back on the past and uncover the hidden meaning behind each event,” RuPaul told Vogue last fall.

RuPaul Charles, 63, was a San Diego transplant who came to Atlanta at age 15 and found his niche in drag. He honed his stage skills dancing in Atlanta clubs and performing with Atlanta’s Now Explosion and his own band Wee Wee Pole. He moved to New York in 1987, performing at the Pyramid Club with other Atlanta-grown drag queens such as Lady Bunny and Lahoma Van Zandt.

Credit: MTV Credit: MTV

He turned the art of drag into nationally televised entertainment in 2009 via “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a groundbreaking reality competition show that has won 14 primetime Emmys and is now airing its 16th season on MTV. It has franchises all over the world and has created a new generation of drag stars.