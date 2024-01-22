BreakingNews
Still cold today, but a warmup is around the corner
Georgia Entertainment Scene

RuPaul is returning to Atlanta to discuss his memoir at the Tabernacle

He will appear on March 10.
RuPaul, winner of the award for outstanding reality TV competition for "RuPaul's Drag Race," poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

RuPaul, winner of the award for outstanding reality TV competition for "RuPaul's Drag Race," poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By
1 hour ago

RuPaul, who began his entertainment career in Atlanta in the mid-1980s and is now an Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is coming back to the city to promote his new memoir “The House of Hidden Meanings.”

He will sashay his way to the Tabernacle on Sunday, March 10. Tickets range from $76 to $234.25 with a book included via livenation.com.

The book, which comes out March 5, covers the first 40 years of RuPaul’s life, including his time in Atlanta as he developed his drag queen persona.

Courtesy of Harper Collins

Credit: Harper Collins

icon to expand image

Credit: Harper Collins

“The book is called ‘The House of Hidden Meanings’ because underneath every story is another story that really tells you what’s going on, and I wanted it to look back on the past and uncover the hidden meaning behind each event,” RuPaul told Vogue last fall.

RuPaul Charles, 63, was a San Diego transplant who came to Atlanta at age 15 and found his niche in drag. He honed his stage skills dancing in Atlanta clubs and performing with Atlanta’s Now Explosion and his own band Wee Wee Pole. He moved to New York in 1987, performing at the Pyramid Club with other Atlanta-grown drag queens such as Lady Bunny and Lahoma Van Zandt.

Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" debuted in MTV in early 2024. MTV

Credit: MTV

icon to expand image

Credit: MTV

He turned the art of drag into nationally televised entertainment in 2009 via “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a groundbreaking reality competition show that has won 14 primetime Emmys and is now airing its 16th season on MTV. It has franchises all over the world and has created a new generation of drag stars.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top