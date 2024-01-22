Miss Pink at Music Midtown? She’s back in Atlanta in November

Pink is making a return visit to Atlanta later this year after headlining Music Midtown this past September.
The singer will be at State Farm Arena Thursday, Nov. 14, with tickets on sale Friday for general admission. Citi and Verizon presales start Tuesday. Ticket prices have not yet been released.
Her Summer Carnival tour last year grossed more than $350 million and sold 3 million tickets worldwide. It was the fifth highest grossing concert tour in North America, according to Pollstar.
Her Music Midtown show was a 21-song hit parade that covered more than two decades of pop magic as well as a jaw-dropping array of Cirque du Soleil-level acrobatics. Pink provided the massive multigenerational crowd a master lesson in pure entertainment without a single dull moment.
This meant merging Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker” with “Just Like Fire” or covering Sade’s “No Ordinary Love” with a soft interpretative dance or bringing out a joyous “Soul Train”-style dance line for “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”
Pink has always banked on her authenticity. During that show, you could feel her pain in “Who Knew,” her anger in “Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” her triumphant resolve in “Raise Your Glass” and her romanticism in her cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”
Expect more of the same come November.
P!NK LIVE 2024 TOUR DATES:
*PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATE, ON SALE NOW | ^THE SCRIPT NOT INCLUDED ON THIS DATE
Tue Sep 03 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome*
Wed Sep 04 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome*
Fri Sep 06 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena*
Sat Sep 07 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena*
Wed Oct 09 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center (On Sale Jan. 26)
Mon Oct 14 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (On Sale Jan. 26)
Fri Oct 18 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (On Sale Jan. 26)
Sun Oct 20 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena (On Sale Jan. 26)
Sun Nov 03 | Austin, TX | Moody Center^ (On Sale Jan. 26)
Fri Nov 08 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center*^
Mon Nov 11 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena^ (On Sale Jan. 26)
Thu Nov 14 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena^ (On Sale Jan. 26)
Wed Nov 20 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena^ (On Sale Jan. 26)
SUMMER CARNIVAL 2024 TOUR DATES (on sale now):
^THE SCRIPT NOT INCLUDED ON THIS DATE
Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium
Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park
Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium
Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field ^
Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium^
Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park^
About the Author