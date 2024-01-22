Miss Pink at Music Midtown? She’s back in Atlanta in November

Pink is making a return visit to Atlanta later this year after headlining Music Midtown this past September.

The singer will be at State Farm Arena Thursday, Nov. 14, with tickets on sale Friday for general admission. Citi and Verizon presales start Tuesday. Ticket prices have not yet been released.

Her Summer Carnival tour last year grossed more than $350 million and sold 3 million tickets worldwide. It was the fifth highest grossing concert tour in North America, according to Pollstar.