Lindsay Lohan is in Atlanta for Netflix Christmas movie ‘Our Little Secret’

The movie tells the story of two resentful exes forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.

The cast also includes Kristin Chenowith, “Mean Girls” co-star Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger.

This is Lohan’s second Christmas movie with Netflix after “Falling for Christmas” from 2022, her first acting gig in nearly a decade. She also has a rom-com coming out on Netflix March 15 called “Irish Wish.”