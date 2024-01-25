BreakingNews
Lindsay Lohan is in Atlanta for Netflix Christmas movie ‘Our Little Secret’

Kristin Chenowith is also in the movie.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lindsay Lohan attends the world premiere of "Mean Girls" at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lindsay Lohan, who had a cameo in the current “Mean Girls” musical film, is currently in Atlanta shooting a new Netflix Christmas movie called “Our Little Secret.”

It is scheduled to shoot through Feb. 27.

This appears to be her first ever film project in Georgia.

The movie tells the story of two resentful exes forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.

The cast also includes Kristin Chenowith, “Mean Girls” co-star Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger.

This is Lohan’s second Christmas movie with Netflix after “Falling for Christmas” from 2022, her first acting gig in nearly a decade. She also has a rom-com coming out on Netflix March 15 called “Irish Wish.”

