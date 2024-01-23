Georgia Entertainment Scene

Georgia barely represented in 2024 Oscar nominations

Danielle Brooks received a nomination for ‘The Color Purple’ as best supporting actress.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Georgia film got nearly shut out during the Oscar nominations this year, save for Danielle Brooks as best supporting actress in “The Color Purple,” which was filmed all over the state.

Currently, the favorite to win that particular category is Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers.”

Georgia doesn’t tend to get a lot of “prestige” films that are nominated for Oscars. Instead, it’s become a major draw for big budget films for sequels of franchises like “The Fast and the Furious,” “Hunger Games,” “Bad Boys” and various Marvel staples in part because the state has an unlimited tax credit for TV and film producers.

“The Color Purple” was the state’s best chance this year at nabbing film award nominations. It had the pedigree of the Alice Walker novel and original 1985 drama as well as Oprah Winfrey as an executive producer. It received solid reviews and opened strong on Christmas, generating $18 million in box office and has now generated about $60 million in domestic revenue after four weeks in theaters.

But its award path has been spotty. While “The Color Purple” landed a best picture nomination at the Critics Choice Awards and best drama nominee at the People’s Choice, it didn’t win either. It also failed to nab a nomination for a comedy or musical at the Golden Globes and missed the cut for best picture at the Oscars.

Fantasia and Danielle Brooks have received nominations for various awards like the BAFTA, Critics Choice and People’s Choice. Brooks also landed a best actress nomination at the SAG-AFTRA Awards and the Georgia Film Critics Association and won the Palm Springs International Film Festival spotlight award for an actress.

The movie itself featured Stone Mountain Park’s quarry exhibit, Starrsville Plantation in Covington, a picturesque covered bridge in Woodbury, and a dirt road in Marble Hill. The producers in 2022 shot scenes in Macon, Savannah, Richmond Hill, Palmetto, Grantville, Senoia, Whitesburg, Midway, Atlanta, and Jekyll Island’s popular Driftwood Beach.

