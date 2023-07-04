CONCERT REVIEW: Alicia Keys keeps energy high at ‘Summer’ stop in Atlanta

Despite the downpour that hit the Atlanta area right around 7 p.m., fans fought through the rain and traffic on Monday to reach State Farm Arena for Grammy-winning Alicia Keys’ latest tour stop.

Atlanta was the fourth show on her “Keys to the Summer” North American tour that began Wednesday and ends Aug. 2. In addition to a whopping 30-song set list, the concert featured Keys’ first ever 360-degree production setup, mood-enhancing light displays and an ever-present energy from Keys.

The last time Keys stopped in Atlanta a little less than a year ago, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that she set “Atlanta on fire” with special guests and a taste of her DJ skills. After taking a peek at the set list from the previous city (which was the same here), I anticipated a fun range of her popular classics as well as a few B-side tracks.

The upper level of State Farm Arena appeared to be curtained off, so the venue felt a bit more intimate. Keys’ stage was, true to her word, 360 degrees with two catwalks shooting off either end and a staircase on one side. Two large screens hung down over the catwalks. In the center of the stage was a silver Yamaha piano that glittered in the light as concertgoers filled the seats.

A little after 9 p.m., the lights began to dim and the crowd started rustling in excitement. At the sound of Keys’ powerful voice singing the opening words to her chart-topping debut “Fallin’,” the audience screamed for her to take the stage. She appeared by the piano in a colorful pair of pants with a half-skirt flowing behind her and a halter top; a stylish mix of femininity and androgyny that seems to embody Keys so well.

Keys started playing the piano right from the start of the show, standing and singing while she also encouraged the crowd to clap and wave along amid her high energy.

One of the most immersive aspects of the show were the light displays and visuals. Lights would flash along to the beat of her music, and during “Diary” they formed a pyramid around Keys and her band.

For a few songs, interpretive visuals would play on the screens, from children jumping rope during “Un-Thinkable,” to photos of women’s faces during “Superwoman.” They provided an interesting variety from the usual close-ups of Keys and her band.

During the first half, she took turns playing at the piano and dancing along the catwalk. Her dancing style is minimal but fluid in a way that makes you want to join in. I was a fan of the 360-degree stage, particularly when Keys and the piano turned on the platform to give a view of her artful playing to everyone in the audience.

The stairs made for a striking prop as well; during “Come for Me,” she theatrically draped her body across them.

Shortly after, a dancer rose from the top of the stairs in a loose jumpsuit. The sounds of “My Boo” started playing as the crowd let out its loudest cheer yet. Keys and the dancer moved together down the catwalk until she disappeared back into the stage. The dancer stuck around during an instrumental break, during which he hyped the crowd up into a frenzy.

A few minutes later, Keys reappeared in a glittering change of clothes. Beneath a floor-length jacket with an impressive cape was a jumpsuit, both of which caught the light perfectly.

“The vibe is impeccable, incredible,” she said upon her return.

Keys started up a call and response during her cover of Prince’s “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore.” Throughout the concert, half the fun was watching the crowd vibe to the songs.

After the end of her piano solo section when the band joined back up with her, she grabbed everyone’s attention and reignited the energy for an exciting finale with the last six songs. Her nonstop energy was infectious, and a good portion of the audience was standing by the time “Girl on Fire” rolled around, and almost everyone was up for “Empire State of Mind.”

Keys certainly knows how to round out a show. The smoke effects and visuals were punching full force toward the end of the show, leading to her encore piece, “If I Ain’t Got You,” which had nearly everyone singing along.

The concert wrapped up around 11 p.m. With such an extensive set, Keys had to keep most songs short, but they flowed into each other well and no moment ever felt awkward. She maintained a good energy throughout the show, though it might have been beneficial to rile up a little more enthusiasm earlier on.

Keys’ vocal and musical talents were the star of the show. The moments where her voice was on full display topped even the most impressive display of lights.

She left Atlanta with a compliment as the audience filed out to their cars:

“Your energy is amazing, thank you so much!” she said.