Brevard Music Center’s 87th season boasts all-star line-up, new indoor hall

The season kicks off on June 23 with a presentation of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” conducted by JoAnn Falletta. The following evening will feature a performance by legendary Broadway star Patti Lupone, among other offerings.

The season will continue through Aug. 6, and guest artists will include pianists Jeremy Denk and Lara Downs, Broadway star Audra McDonald, flutists Anthony Trionfo and Ken Lam, violist Roberto Diaz, violinist Simone Porter, jazz master Branford Marsalis, banjo artist Béla Fleck, the Seraph Brass and the Jasper String Quartet. Festival artistic director and conductor Keith Lockhart will be joined by guest conductor Rune Bergmann, in addition to Falletta.

Fully staged operas will include Verdi’s “La Traviata” and Benjamin Britten’s “The Turn of the Screw.” Stephen Sondheim’s musical theater masterpiece “Into the Woods” will also be staged. Concert highlights include Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6; Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 and Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto (both performed by Denk); Stravinsky’s Petrushka”; Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy” (played by Porter); and a new work by Adolphus Hailstork (played by Downs).

For the season finale, Lockhart will conduct the Verdi Requiem.

This season will celebrate the tenure of Mark Weinstein, president and CEO of the festival, who will be stepping down after 10 years at the helm — a period of considerable growth.

Jason Posnock, a noted violinist who has been part of the Brevard leadership team for the past 15 years, will be taking over next season.

The complete schedule and ticket information is on the Brevard Music Center website at brevardmusic.org.

